Senior calendar

Twin Falls Senior Center
530 Shoshone St. W., Twin Falls; 208-734-5084. Congregate and curbside pick-up, suggested donation: $5 (age 60 and older); $7 (under 60).
The senior center will continue to provide home-delivered meals and also curbside meals for pickup. Individuals need to call ahead, 208-734-5084, with their names and birth dates to ensure they are 60 and older, and the time the food will be picked up. Individuals who are 60 may qualify for meals even if they are driving, call the Office on Aging at 208-736-2122 for details.
Wednesday: Hot turkey sandwich
Thursday: Caesar chicken
Friday: Cheeseburger
Monday: Zucchini boat with sausage and hamburger
Tuesday: Tilapia fillet
Jerome Senior Center
520 N. Lincoln St., Jerome. 208-324-5642. Lunch at noon; suggested donation: $5, seniors (age 60 and older); $6, non-seniors; $4, children under 12.
The senior center is open and serving lunch, No outside food or beverages allowed inside at this time.
Wednesday: Chicken sandwich
Thursday: Italian chicken
Friday: Catalina chicken
Monday: Chicken salad croissant sandwich
Tuesday: Pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage
Activities
Wednesday: Exercise class, 10:30 a.m.
Friday: Exercise class, 10:30 a.m.
Bingo, 6 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m.
Monday: Exercise class, 10:30 a.m.
Bunco, 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Line dancing, 7 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!