Twin Falls Senior Center

530 Shoshone St. W., Twin Falls. Lunch served at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors 60 and older; $6, non-seniors; $3, children 9 and younger. Other items: cinnamon roll, $2; coffee 50 cents; soup to go, $3; lunch to go, $5.50. For lunch take-out, 11 a.m. to noon daily: 208-734-5084.

Menu

Wednesday: Chicken fried steak

Thursday: Chicken and cheese enchiladas

Friday: Roasted turkey

Monday: Mushroom salisbury steak

Tuesday: Crispy chicken wings

Sept. 19: Chopped steak or liver and onions

Activities

Wednesday: Cinnamon rolls for sale, 7:30 a.m., $3

Quilting, 9 a.m.

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free

Music by Michael Johnson, 11:30 a.m.

Idaho Volunteer Lawyer’s Program answers seniors’ legal questions, 12:30 p.m.

Bridge, 1 p.m.

Tai Chi exercise class, 2 p.m.

Laughter therapy, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday: Organ music by Pat Blessin, 11:30 a.m.

Thunder Thursday game, 11:55 a.m.

Heritage Health Services presentation about the effects of sitting too long, 12:15 p.m.

Pinochle, 1 p.m., cost is $2

Hand and foot canasta, 1 p.m.

Art classes, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m.

Ladies AA, 6 p.m.

Friday: Quilting, 9 a.m.

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free

Bingo, 11:45 a.m.

Art class, 1:30 and 4 p.m.

Tai Chi exercise class, 2 p.m.

Monday: Quilting, 9 a.m.

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free

Mega Monday game, 11:45 a.m.

Syringa Place presentation on the benefits of walking, 12:15 p.m.

Bridge, 1 p.m.

Art class, 1:30 and 4 p.m.

Tai Chi exercise class, 2 p.m.

TOPS meeting, 4:30 p.m.

Board meeting, 5:15 p.m.

Tuesday: Qigoing exercise class, 10 a.m., free

Foot clinic, 10:30 a.m.

Horizon Home Health and Hospice provides free blood pressure checks, 11 a.m., and a presentation on respiratory concerns, 12:15 p.m.

Ticket Tuesday, 11:45 a.m.

Hand and foot canasta, 1 p.m.

Art classes, 1:30 and 4 p.m.

Pinochle, 6:30 p.m.; cost is $2

Sept. 19: Cinnamon rolls for sale, 7:30 a.m., $3

Quilting, 9 a.m.

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free

Alzheimer’s Support Group, 10:30 a.m.

Molina Health Care provides information on the special-needs plan for seniors eligible for Medicare and Medicaid, 11 a.m.

Music by Magic Valley Gem Fiddlers, 11:30 a.m.

Bridge, 1 p.m.

Tai Chi exercise class, 2 p.m.

Laughter therapy, 5:30 p.m.

