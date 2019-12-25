Twin Falls Senior Center

530 Shoshone St. W., Twin Falls. Lunch served at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors 60 and older; $6, non-seniors; $3, children 9 and younger. Other items: cinnamon roll, $3; coffee 50 cents; soup to go, $3; lunch to go, $6. For lunch take-out, 11 a.m. to noon daily: 208-734-5084.

Menu

Wednesday: Closed

Thursday: Closed

Friday: Closed

Monday: Baked ham

Tuesday: Spaghetti with meat sauce

Jan. 1: Closed

Activities

Monday: Quilting, 9 a.m.

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free

Mega Monday game, 11:45 a.m.

Bridge, 1 p.m.

Art class, 1:30 and 4 p.m.

TOPS meeting, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Tai Chi exercise class, 10 a.m., free

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m.

Hospice Visions’ foot clinic, 10:30 a.m.

Ticket Tuesday, 11:45 a.m.

Jerome Senior Center

520 N. Lincoln St., Jerome. 208-324-5642. Salad bar at 11:30 a.m.; lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors (age 60 and older); $6, non-seniors Menu

Menu

Wednesday: Closed

Thursday: Swedish meatballs

Friday: Country fried steak

Monday: Kielbasa

Tuesday: Closed

Jan. 1: Closed

Activities

Thursday: Yoga, 10:30 a.m.

Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.

Hand and foot, 12:30 p.m.

Women’s pool, 7 p.m.

Friday: Exercise class, 10:30 a.m.

Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.

Bingo at 6 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m.

Monday: Exercise classes, 10:30 a.m.

Bridge, 12:30 p.m.

Bunco, 12:30 p.m.

