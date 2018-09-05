Twin Falls Senior Center

530 Shoshone St. W., Twin Falls. Lunch served at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors 60 and older; $6, non-seniors; $3, children 9 and younger. Other items: cinnamon roll, $2; coffee 50 cents; soup to go, $3; lunch to go, $5.50. For lunch take-out, 11 a.m. to noon daily: 208-734-5084.

Menu

Wednesday: Barbecued pulled pork

Thursday: Fish fillet with tarter sauce

Friday: Chicken parmesan

Monday: Breakfast bar

Tuesday: Swedish meatballs

Sept. 12: Chicken fried steak

Activities

Wednesday: Cinnamon rolls for sale, 7:30 a.m., $3

Quilting, 9 a.m.

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free

Music by Sheery Barnhart, 11:30 a.m.

Bridge, 1 p.m.

Tai Chi exercise class, 2 p.m.

Laughter therapy, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday: AARP Driver’s Safety Training class, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; call Roy Killgore, 208-732-5597, to sign up for the class

Organ music by Pat Blessin, 11:30 a.m.

Thunder Thursday game, 11:55 a.m.

Idaho Home Health and Hospice presentation on creating a holiday diet plan, 12:15 p.m.

Pinochle, 1 p.m., cost is $2

Hand and foot canasta, 1 p.m.

Art classes, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m.

Ladies AA, 6 p.m.

Friday: Quilting, 9 a.m.

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free

Bingo, 11:45 a.m.

Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home presentation on funeral pre-planning, 12:15 p.m.

Art class, 1:30 and 4 p.m.

Tai Chi exercise class, 2 p.m.

Bountiful Basket Food Co-op, 6 to 7 p.m.

Monday: Quilting, 9 a.m.

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free

Mega Monday game, 11:45 a.m.

University of Idaho Extension Twin Falls County’s presentation on portion distortion, 12:15 p.m.

Bridge, 1 p.m.

Art class, 1:30 and 4 p.m.

Tai Chi exercise class, 2 p.m.

TOPS meeting, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Qigoing exercise class, 10 a.m., free

Foot clinic, 10:30 a.m.

Harrison’s Home with free blood pressure checks, 11 a.m.

Ticket Tuesday, 11:45 a.m.

Patriotic presentation, 12:15 p.m.

Hand and foot canasta, 1 p.m.

Art classes, 1:30 and 4 p.m.

Pinochle, 6:30 p.m.; cost is $2

Sept. 12: Cinnamon rolls for sale, 7:30 a.m., $3

Quilting, 9 a.m.

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free

Music by Michael Johnson, 11:30 a.m.

Idaho Volunteer Lawyer’s Program answers seniors’ legal questions, 12:30 p.m.

Bridge, 1 p.m.

Tai Chi exercise class, 2 p.m.

Laughter therapy, 5:30 p.m.

