Senior calendar

Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., Twin Falls; 208-734-5084. The senior center will continue to provide meals through the Meals on Wheels program for the homebound, along with congregate to-go meals at the center. Individuals need to call ahead, 208-734-5084, with their names and birth dates to ensure they are 60 and older, and the time the food will be picked up. Those who are 60 may qualify for meals even if they are driving, call the Office on Aging at 208-736-2122 for details.