Senior calendar

Twin Falls Senior Center

The senior center will continue to provide home-delivered meals and also curbside meals for pickup. Individuals need to call ahead, 208-734-5084, with their names and birth dates to ensure they are 60 and older, and the time the food will be picked up. Individuals who are 60 may qualify for meals even if they are driving, call the Office on Aging at 208-736-2122 for details.