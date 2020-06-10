Senior calendar

Senior centers will not offer inside meals or activities at this time. For information about home-delivered meals and take-out meals, please contact the senior centers for details.
Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., Twin Falls; 208-734-5084. The senior center will continue to provide meals through the Meals on Wheels program for the homebound, along with congregate to-go meals at the center. Individuals need to call ahead, 208-734-5084, with their names and birth dates to ensure they are 60 and older, and the time the food will be picked up. Those who are 60 may qualify for meals even if they are driving, call the Office on Aging at 208-736-2122 for details.
Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln St., Jerome. 208-324-5642. The senior center will provide home-delivered meals Monday through Friday and two frozen meals on Friday for the weekend.
