Twin Falls Senior Center

530 Shoshone St. W., Twin Falls. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors 60 and older; $6, non-seniors; $3, children 9 and younger; lunch to go, $7. For lunch take-out, 11 a.m. to noon daily: 208-734-5084.

Menu

Wednesday: Roasted turkey

Thursday: Eggs and ham, sausage links

Friday: Beef stroganoff

Monday: Sloppy Joe casserole

Tuesday: Fish fillet

Feb. 26: Birthday lunch, meatloaf

Activities

Wednesday: Quilting, 9 a.m.

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free

Alzheimer’s Support Group, 10:30 a.m.

Music by Tom Lancaster, 11:30 a.m.

Duplicate bridge, 1 p.m.

Laughter therapy, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday: City of Twin Falls employees breakfast, 6:30 to 9 a.m.

AARP tax assistance, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; make an appointment

Qigong exercise, 10 a.m., free

Horizon Home Health and Hospice foot clinic, 10 a.m.

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free

Organ music by Pat Blessin, 11:30 a.m.

Thunder Thursday game, 11:55 a.m.

Pinochle, 1 p.m., cost is $2

Hand and foot canasta, 1 p.m.

Art classes, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m.

Friday: Quilting, 9 a.m.

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free

Bingo, 11:45 a.m.

Bridge, 1 p.m.

Art class, 1:30 and 4 p.m.

Bountiful Basket Food Co-op, 6 to 7 p.m.

Monday: Quilting, 9 a.m.

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free

Mega Monday game, 11:45 a.m.

Bridge, 1 p.m.

Art class, 1:30 and 4 p.m.

TOPS meeting, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday: AARP tax assistance, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; make an appointment

Qigong exercise class, 10 a.m., free

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free

Hospice Vision’s foot clinic, 10:30 a.m.

Ticket Tuesday, 11:45 a.m.

Bridgeview Estates presentation on “Ancient Grains: What is their Story?” at 12:15 p.m.

Hand and foot canasta, 1 p.m.

Art classes, 1:30 and 4 p.m.

Pinochle, 6:30 p.m., cost is $2

Feb. 26: Quilting, 9 a.m.

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free

Music by Bill Partin, 11:30 a.m.

Bridge, 1 p.m.

Laughter therapy, 5:30 p.m.

Jerome Senior Center

520 N. Lincoln St., Jerome. 208-324-5642. Salad bar at 11:30 a.m.; lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors (age 60 and older); $6, non-seniors; $4, children under 12.

Menu

Wednesday: Beef liver and onions

Thursday: Italian chicken

Friday: Pork chops with sauce supreme

Monday: Chicken salad croissant

Tuesday: Pancakes, scrambled eggs

Feb. 26: Pork loin

Activities

Wednesday: Exercise classes, 10:30 a.m.

Dominoes, 12:30 p.m.

Women’s pool, 12:30 p.m.

Square dancing, 7 p.m.

Thursday: Yoga, 10:30 a.m.

Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.

Hand and foot, 12:30 p.m.

Women’s pool, 7 p.m.

Friday: Exercise class, 10:30 a.m.

Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.

Bingo, 6 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m.

Sunday: Brunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; cost is $8

Monday: Exercise classes, 10:30 a.m.

Bridge, 12:30 p.m.

Bunco, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Yoga, 10:30 a.m.

Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.

Line dancing, 7 p.m.

Feb. 26: Exercise class, 10:30 a.m.

Dominoes, 12:30 p.m.

Stitch in time, 12:30 p.m.

Women’s pool, 12:30 p.m.

Square dancing, 7 p.m.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments