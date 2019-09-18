Twin Falls Senior Center

530 Shoshone St. W., Twin Falls. Lunch served at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors 60 and older; $6, non-seniors; $3, children 9 and younger. Other items: cinnamon roll, $3; coffee 50 cents; soup to go, $3; lunch to go, $6. For lunch take-out, 11 a.m. to noon daily: 208-734-5084.

MenuWednesday: Meatloaf

Thursday: Sweet and sour pork

Friday: Chicken ala king

Monday: Baked teriyaki chicken

Tuesday: Spaghetti with meat sauce

Sept. 25: Creamy mushroom pork chops

ActivitiesWednesday: Quilting, 9 a.m.

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free

Alzheimer’s Support Group, 10:30 a.m.

Music by Magic Valley Gem Fiddlers, 11:30 a.m.

Duplicate bridge, 1 p.m.

Bunco, 1 p.m.

Laughter therapy, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday: Horizon Home Health and Hospice provides a foot clinic, 10 a.m.

Tai Chi exercise class, 10:30 a.m., free

Organ music by Pat Blessin, 11:30 a.m.

Thunder Thursday game, 11:55 a.m.

Heritage Home Health and Hospice presentation on “Understanding Sundowners,” 12:15 p.m.

Hand and foot canasta, 1 p.m.

Pinochle, 1 p.m.

Art classes, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m.

Friday: Quilting, 9 a.m.

Fit and Fall Proof exercise class, 10:30 a.m., free

Bingo, 11:45 a.m.

Duplicate bridge, 1 p.m.

Art class, 1:30 and 4 p.m.

Bountiful Basket Food Co-op, 6 to 7 p.m.

Monday: Quilting, 9 a.m.

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free

Mega Monday game, 11:45 a.m.

Serenity Transitional Care presentation on “Fall Prevention,” 12:15 p.m.

Bridge, 1 p.m.

Art class, 1:30 and 4 p.m.

TOPS meeting, 4:30 p.m.

Board meeting, 5;15 p.m.

Tuesday: Hospice Vision provides a foot clinic, 10:30 a.m.

Tai Chi exercise class, 10:30 a.m., free

Ticket Tuesday, 11:45 a.m.

Bridgeview Estates presentation on “Aging Awareness,” 12:15 p.m.

Hand and foot canasta, 1 p.m.

Art classes, 1:30 and 4 p.m.

Pinochle, 6:30 p.m.; cost is $2

Sept. 25: Quilting, 9 a.m.

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free

Music by Bill Partin, 11:30 a.m.

Duplicate bridge, 1 p.m.

Bunco, 1 p.m.

Laughter therapy, 5:30 p.m.

Jerome Senior Center

520 N. Lincoln St., Jerome. 208-324-5642. Salad bar at 11:30 a.m.; lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors (age 60 and older); $6, non-seniors Menu

MenuWednesday: Grilled ham and cheese sandwich, chicken noodle soup

Thursday: Lasagna with meat sauce

Friday: Chef salad

Monday: Shepherd’s pie

Tuesday: Chicken breast with tomato relish

Sept. 25: Meatloaf

ActivitiesWednesday: Board meeting

Exercise class, 10:30 a.m.

Stitch in time, 12:30 p.m.

Women’s pool, 12:30 p.m.

Dominoes, 12:30 p.m.

Pinochle, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday: Yoga, 10:30 a.m.

Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.

Hand and foot, 1 p.m.

Freewill Baptist, 6 p.m.

Women’s pool, 7 p.m.

Friday: Exercise class, 10:30 a.m.

Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.

Bingo, 6 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m.

Sunday: Brunch, 11:30 to 1:30 p.m.; cost is $5

Monday: Exercise classes, 10:30 a.m.

Bridge, 12:30 p.m.

Bunco, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Yoga, 10:30 a.m.

Healthy Aging nutrition notes, noon

Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.

Line dancing, 7 p.m.

Sept. 25: Exercise class, 10:30 a.m.

Women’a pool, 12:30 p.m.

Dominoes, 12:30 p.m.

Pinochle, 6:30 p.m.

