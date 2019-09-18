Twin Falls Senior Center
530 Shoshone St. W., Twin Falls. Lunch served at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors 60 and older; $6, non-seniors; $3, children 9 and younger. Other items: cinnamon roll, $3; coffee 50 cents; soup to go, $3; lunch to go, $6. For lunch take-out, 11 a.m. to noon daily: 208-734-5084.
MenuWednesday: Meatloaf
Thursday: Sweet and sour pork
Friday: Chicken ala king
Monday: Baked teriyaki chicken
Tuesday: Spaghetti with meat sauce
Sept. 25: Creamy mushroom pork chops
ActivitiesWednesday: Quilting, 9 a.m.
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free
Alzheimer’s Support Group, 10:30 a.m.
Music by Magic Valley Gem Fiddlers, 11:30 a.m.
Duplicate bridge, 1 p.m.
Bunco, 1 p.m.
Laughter therapy, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday: Horizon Home Health and Hospice provides a foot clinic, 10 a.m.
Tai Chi exercise class, 10:30 a.m., free
Organ music by Pat Blessin, 11:30 a.m.
Thunder Thursday game, 11:55 a.m.
Heritage Home Health and Hospice presentation on “Understanding Sundowners,” 12:15 p.m.
Hand and foot canasta, 1 p.m.
Pinochle, 1 p.m.
Art classes, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m.
Friday: Quilting, 9 a.m.
Fit and Fall Proof exercise class, 10:30 a.m., free
Bingo, 11:45 a.m.
Duplicate bridge, 1 p.m.
Art class, 1:30 and 4 p.m.
Bountiful Basket Food Co-op, 6 to 7 p.m.
Monday: Quilting, 9 a.m.
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free
Mega Monday game, 11:45 a.m.
Serenity Transitional Care presentation on “Fall Prevention,” 12:15 p.m.
Bridge, 1 p.m.
Art class, 1:30 and 4 p.m.
TOPS meeting, 4:30 p.m.
Board meeting, 5;15 p.m.
Tuesday: Hospice Vision provides a foot clinic, 10:30 a.m.
Tai Chi exercise class, 10:30 a.m., free
Ticket Tuesday, 11:45 a.m.
Bridgeview Estates presentation on “Aging Awareness,” 12:15 p.m.
Hand and foot canasta, 1 p.m.
Art classes, 1:30 and 4 p.m.
Pinochle, 6:30 p.m.; cost is $2
Sept. 25: Quilting, 9 a.m.
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free
Music by Bill Partin, 11:30 a.m.
Duplicate bridge, 1 p.m.
Bunco, 1 p.m.
Laughter therapy, 5:30 p.m.
Jerome Senior Center
520 N. Lincoln St., Jerome. 208-324-5642. Salad bar at 11:30 a.m.; lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors (age 60 and older); $6, non-seniors Menu
MenuWednesday: Grilled ham and cheese sandwich, chicken noodle soup
Thursday: Lasagna with meat sauce
Friday: Chef salad
Monday: Shepherd’s pie
Tuesday: Chicken breast with tomato relish
Sept. 25: Meatloaf
ActivitiesWednesday: Board meeting
Exercise class, 10:30 a.m.
Stitch in time, 12:30 p.m.
Women’s pool, 12:30 p.m.
Dominoes, 12:30 p.m.
Pinochle, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday: Yoga, 10:30 a.m.
Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Hand and foot, 1 p.m.
Freewill Baptist, 6 p.m.
Women’s pool, 7 p.m.
Friday: Exercise class, 10:30 a.m.
Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Bingo, 6 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m.
Sunday: Brunch, 11:30 to 1:30 p.m.; cost is $5
Monday: Exercise classes, 10:30 a.m.
Bridge, 12:30 p.m.
Bunco, 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Yoga, 10:30 a.m.
Healthy Aging nutrition notes, noon
Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Line dancing, 7 p.m.
Sept. 25: Exercise class, 10:30 a.m.
Women’a pool, 12:30 p.m.
Dominoes, 12:30 p.m.
Pinochle, 6:30 p.m.
