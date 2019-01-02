Twin Falls Senior Center
530 Shoshone St. W., Twin Falls. Lunch served at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors 60 and older; $6, non-seniors; $3, children 9 and younger. Other items: cinnamon roll, $3; coffee 50 cents; soup to go, $3; lunch to go, $6. For lunch take-out, 11 a.m. to noon daily: 208-734-5084.
Menu
Wednesday: Potato bar
Thursday: Sweet and sour pork
Friday: Beef tips with gravy
Monday: Baked ham
Tuesday: Baked fish fillet
Jan. 9: Spaghetti with meat sauce
Activities
Wednesday: Quilting, 9 a.m.
Music by Makin’ Tracks with Stan and Sheery Barnhart, 11:30 a.m.
Bridge, 1 p.m.
Thursday: Qigoing exercise class, 10 a.m., free
Organ music by Pat Blessin, 11:30 a.m.
Thunder Thursday game, 11:55 a.m.
Idaho Home Health and Hospice presentation on “Ringing in the New Year with Healthy Eating,” 12:15 p.m.
Pinochle, 1 p.m., cost is $2
Hand and foot canasta, 1 p.m.
Art classes, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m.
Ladies AA, 6 p.m.
Friday: Quilting, 9 a.m.
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free
Bingo, 11:45 a.m.
Art class, 1:30 and 4 p.m.
Monday: Quilting, 9 a.m.
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free
Mega Monday game, 11:45 a.m.
City of Twin Falls discussion with the senior citizens advisory forum, 12:15 p.m.
Bridge, 1 p.m.
Art class, 1:30 and 4 p.m.
TOPS meeting, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Qigong exercise class, 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., free
Harrison’s Home provides free blood pressure checks at 11:30 a.m. and a presentation on “How to keep your Immune System Healthy,” 12:15 p.m.
Ticket Tuesday, 11:45 a.m.
Hand and foot canasta, 1 p.m.
Art classes, 1:30 and 4 p.m.
Pinochle, 6:30 p.m.; cost is $2
Jan. 9: Cinnamon rolls for sale, 7:30 a.m., $3
Quilting, 9 a.m.
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free
Music by Michael Johnson, 11:30 a.m.
Idaho Volunteer Lawyer’s Program answers seniors legal questions, 12:30 p.m.
Bridge, 1 p.m.
Jerome Senior Center
520 N. Lincoln St., Jerome. 208-324-5642. Salad bar at 11:30 a.m.; lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors (age 60 and older); $6, non-seniors; $4, children under 12.
Menu
Wednesday: Lasagna with meat sauce
Thursday: Chicken breast with tomato relish
Friday: Chef salad with meat and cheese
Monday: Beef stroganoff over egg noodles
Tuesday: Teriyaki chicken
Jan. 9: Asian salad with pork
Activities
Wednesday: Fitness class, 10:30 a.m.
Country Boys Band
Women’s pool, 1 p.m.
Stitch in time, 1 p.m.
Pinochle, 6:30 p.m.
Square dancing
Thursday: Yoga, 10:30 a.m.
Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Freewill Baptist lunch
Hand and foot, 1 p.m.
Fitness class, 5:20 p.m.
Women’s pool, 7 p.m.
Friday: Fitness class, 10:30 a.m.
Music by the Fiddlers
Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Bingo, 6 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m.
Sunday: Dance and potluck, 2 to 5 p.m., cost is $5
Monday: Fitness classes with certified instructors, 10:30 a.m.
Music by Ricki Lee, 11:30 a.m.
Bridge, 12:30 p.m.
Bunco, 12:45 p.m.
Tuesday: Fitness class, 10:30 a.m.
Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Jan. 9: Fitness class, 10:30 a.m.
Country Boys Band
Women’s pool, 1 p.m.
Pinochle, 6:30 p.m.
Square dancing
