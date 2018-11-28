Twin Falls Senior Center
530 Shoshone St. W., Twin Falls. Lunch served at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors 60 and older; $6, non-seniors; $3, children 9 and younger. Other items: cinnamon roll, $3; coffee 50 cents; soup to go, $3; lunch to go, $5.50. For lunch take-out, 11 a.m. to noon daily: 208-734-5084.
Menu
Wednesday: Chicken bacon alfredo
Thursday: Honey-glazed pork
Friday: Pot roast
Monday: Chicken rice and dumplings
Tuesday: Beef tips with gravy
Dec. 5: Pork alfredo
Activities
Wednesday: Cinnamon rolls for sale, 7:30 a.m., $3
Quilting, 9 a.m.
Senior Health Insurance Benefits Advisors counseling, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., schedule an appointment
Molina Health Care provides information on the special-needs plan for seniors eligible for Medicare and Medicaid, 10 a.m.
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free
Music by Jeff Fitzpatrick and Sandy Montgomery, 11:30 a.m.
Bridge, 1 p.m.
Thursday: Senior Health Insurance Benefits Advisors counseling, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., schedule an appointment
Qigoing exercise class, 10 a.m., free
Molina Health Care provides information on the special-needs plan for seniors eligible for Medicare and Medicaid, 10 a.m.
Organ music by Pat Blessin, 11:30 a.m.
Thunder Thursday game, 11:55 a.m.
Visually Impaired Support Group meeting with a discussion on nutritional foods for seniors, 12:45 a.m.
Pinochle, 1 p.m., cost is $2
Hand and foot canasta, 1 p.m.
Art classes, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m.
Ladies AA, 6 p.m.
Friday: Quilting, 9 a.m.
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free
Bingo, 11:45 a.m.
Art class, 1:30 and 4 p.m.
Bountiful Basket Food Co-op, 6 p.m.
Monday: Quilting, 9 a.m.
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free
Mega Monday game, 11:45 a.m.
City of Twin Falls’ discussion with the senior citizens advisory forum, 12:15 p.m.
Bridge, 1 p.m.
Art class, 1:30 and 4 p.m.
TOPS meeting, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Senior Health Insurance Benefits Advisors counseling, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., schedule an appointment
Qigong exercise class, 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., free
Foot clinic, 10:30 a.m.
Blue Cross of Idaho provides information on the special-needs plan for seniors eligible for Medicare and Medicaid, 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
Harrison’s Home with free blood pressure checks, 11:30 a.m., and a presentation on nutrition for seniors with tips for caregivers, 12:15 p.m.
Ticket Tuesday, 11:45 a.m.
Hand and foot canasta, 1 p.m.
Art classes, 1:30 and 4 p.m.
Pinochle, 6:30 p.m.; cost is $2
Dec. 5: Cinnamon rolls for sale, 7:30 a.m., $3
Quilting, 9 a.m.
Senior Health Insurance Benefits Advisors counseling, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; schedule an appointment
Molina Health Care provides information on the special-needs plan for seniors eligible for Medicare and Medicaid, 10 a.m.
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free
Music by Sheery Barnhart, 11:30 a.m.
Bridge, 1 p.m.
Jerome Senior Center
520 N. Lincoln St., Jerome. 208-324-5642. Salad bar at 11:30 a.m.; lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors (age 60 and older); $6, non-seniors; $4, children under 12.
Menu
Wednesday: Shrimp scampi
Thursday: Pot roast
Friday: Chicken or fish
Monday: Pork tenderloin
Tuesday: Baked potato bar
Dec. 5: Taco salad bar
Activities
Wednesday: Fitness class, 10:30 a.m.
Country Boys Band
Women’s pool, 1 p.m.
Pinochle, 6:30 p.m.
Square dancing
Thursday: Yoga, 10:30 a.m.
Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Hand and foot, 1 p.m.
Fitness class, 5:20 p.m.
Women’s pool, 7 p.m.
Friday: Fitness class, 10:30 a.m.
Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Bingo, 6 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m.
Sunday: Dance and potluck, 2 to 5 p.m., cost is $5
Monday: Fitness classes with certified instructors, 10:30 a.m.
Music by Ricki Lee, 11:30 a.m.
Bridge, 12:30 p.m.
Bunco, 12:45 p.m.
Tuesday: Fitness class, 10:30 a.m.
Blood pressure check, 11:30 a.m.
Food clinic, 1 p.m.
Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Dec. 5: Fitness class, 10:30 a.m.
Country Boys Band
Stitch in time, 1 p.m.
Women’s pool, 1 p.m.
Pinochle, 6:30 p.m.
Square dancing
