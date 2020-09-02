 Skip to main content
Senior calendar
Twin Falls Senior Center

530 Shoshone St. W., Twin Falls; 208-734-5084. Congregate and curbside pick-up, suggested donation: $5 (age 60 and older); $7 (under 60).

The senior center will continue to provide home-delivered meals and also curbside meals for pickup. Individuals need to call ahead, 208-734-5084, with their names and birth dates to ensure they are 60 and older, and the time the food will be picked up. Individuals who are 60 may qualify for meals even if they are driving, call the Office on Aging at 208-736-2122 for details.

Wednesday: Barbecued chicken

Thursday: Beef hot dog

Friday: Fried chicken

Monday: Closed

Tuesday: Cheeseburger

Jerome Senior Center

520 N. Lincoln St., Jerome. 208-324-5642. Lunch at noon; suggested donation: $5, seniors (age 60 and older); $6, non-seniors; $4, children under 12.

The senior center is open and serving lunch, no outside food or beverages allowed inside at this time.

Wednesday: Chicken fajitas

Thursday: Spaghetti and meat sauce

Friday: Chicken breast with tomato sauce

Monday: Closed

Tuesday: Sloppy Joes

Activities

Wednesday: Hand and foot after lunch

Friday: Bingo, 6 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m.

Monday: Bunco after lunch

Tuesday: Pinochle after lunch

