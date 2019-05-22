Twin Falls Senior Center

530 Shoshone St. W., Twin Falls. Lunch served at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors 60 and older; $6, non-seniors; $3, children 9 and younger. Other items: cinnamon roll, $3; coffee 50 cents; soup to go, $3; lunch to go, $6. For lunch take-out, 11 a.m. to noon daily: 208-734-5084.

Menu

Wednesday: Fried chicken

Thursday: Meatballs lyonnaise

Friday: Chicken bacon alfredo

Monday: Closed

Tuesday: Barbecued chicken fillet

May 29: Barbecued ribs

Activities

Wednesday: Quilting, 9 a.m.

Fit and Fall Proof exercise class, 10:30 a.m., free

Music by Bill Partin, 11:30 a.m.

Bridge, 1 p.m.

Laughter therapy, 5:30 p.m.

Twin Falls High School FFA banquet, 6 p.m.

Thursday: Qigoing exercise class, 10 a.m., free

Organ music by Pat Blessin, 11:30 a.m.

Thunder Thursday game, 11:55 a.m.

Hand and foot canasta, 1 p.m.

Gran-Group for grandparents raising their grandchildren, 1 p.m.

Pinochle, 1 p.m.

Art classes, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m.

Ladies AA, 5:30 p.m.

Friday: Quilting, 9 a.m.

Fit and Fall Proof exercise class, 10:30 a.m., free

Art class, 1:30 and 4 p.m.

Tuesday: Qigong exercise class, 10 a.m., free

Harrison’s Hope grief recovery support group, 11 a.m.

Ticket Tuesday, 11:45 a.m.

Bridgeview Estates presentation on “Healthy Foods to Avoid High Blood Pressure,” 12:15 p.m.

Hand and foot canasta, 1 p.m.

Basic computer class for seniors, 1 p.m.

Art classes, 1:30 and 4 p.m.

Pinochle, 6:30 p.m.; cost is $2

May 29: Quilting, 9 a.m.

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free

Music by Jeff Fitzpatrick and Sandy Montgomery, 11:30 a.m.

Bridge, 1 p.m.

Laughter therapy, 5:30 p.m.

Jerome Senior Center

520 N. Lincoln St., Jerome. 208-324-5642. Salad bar at 11:30 a.m.; lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors (age 60 and older); $6, non-seniors; $4, children under 12.

Menu

Wednesday: Turkey roast

Thursday: Pork tenderloin with mushroom gravy

Friday: Baked potato bar

Monday: Closed

Tuesday: Chicken and vegetable pasta

May 29: Meatloaf

Activities

Wednesday: Fitness class, 10:30 a.m.

Country Boys Band

Women’s pool, 1 p.m.

Pinochle, 6:30 p.m.

Square dancing

Thursday: Yoga, 10:30 a.m.

Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.

Hand and foot, 1 p.m.

Women’s pool, 7 p.m.

Friday: Fitness class, 10:30 a.m.

Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.

Bingo, 6 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m.

Tuesday: Fitness class, 10:30 a.m.

Blood pressure checks, 11:30 a.m.

Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.

May 29: Fitness class, 10:30 a.m.

Country Boys Band

Women’s pool, 1 p.m.

Pinochle, 6:30 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments