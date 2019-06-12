Twin Falls Senior Center
530 Shoshone St. W., Twin Falls. Lunch served at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors 60 and older; $6, non-seniors; $3, children 9 and younger. Other items: cinnamon roll, $3; coffee 50 cents; soup to go, $3; lunch to go, $6. For lunch take-out, 11 a.m. to noon daily: 208-734-5084.
Menu
Wednesday: Barbecued pulled pork
Thursday: Breakfast bar
Friday: Chicken fried steak
Monday: Mandarin chicken
Tuesday: Swedish meatballs
June 19: Meatloaf
Activities
Wednesday: Quilting, 9 a.m.
Fit and Fall Proof exercise class, 10:30 a.m., free
Music by Michael Johnson, 11:30 a.m.
Idaho Volunteer Lawyer’s Program answers seniors’ legal questions, 12:30 p.m.
Bridge, 1 p.m.
Laughter therapy, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday: City of Twin Falls employees breakfast, 6:30 to 9 a.m.
Sewing group works on projects, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Qigoing exercise class, 10 a.m., free
Horizon Home Health and Hospice provides a foot clinic and blood pressure checks, 10 a.m.
Organ music by Pat Blessin, 11:30 a.m.
Thunder Thursday game, 11:55 a.m.
Heritage Home Health and Hospice presentation on “Post Traumatic Stress Disorder,” 12:15 p.m.
Hand and foot canasta, 1 p.m.
Gran-Group for grandparents raising their grandchildren, 1 p.m.
Pinochle, 1 p.m.
Art classes, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m.
Ladies AA, 5:30 p.m.
Friday: Quilting, 9 a.m.
Fit and Fall Proof exercise class, 10:30 a.m., free
Bingo, 11:45 a.m.
Bunko, 1 p.m.
Duplicate bridge, 1 p.m.
Art class, 1:30 and 4 p.m.
Bountiful Basket Food Co-op, 6 to 7 p.m.
Saturday: Senior center’s fourth annual 5K fun run and walk, 9 a.m. at the Rock Creek Canyon Parkway trailhead, near the Twin Falls City Parks and Recreation office, 136 Maxwell Ave., Twin Falls
Monday: Quilting, 9 a.m.
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free
Mega Monday game, 11:45 a.m.
Bridge, 1 p.m.
Art class, 1:30 and 4 p.m.
Continuing computer classes for seniors, 3 p.m.
TOPS meeting, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Qigong exercise class, 10 a.m., free
Hospice Vision provides a foot clinic, 10:30 a.m.
Harrison’s Hope grief recovery support group, 11 a.m.
Ticket Tuesday, 11:45 a.m
Harrison’s Hope presentation on “Caring for those with Alzheimer’s,” 12:15 p.m.
Hand and foot canasta, 1 p.m.
Beginning computer classes for seniors, 1 p.m.
Art classes, 1:30 and 4 p.m.
Pinochle, 6:30 p.m.; cost is $2
June 19: Quilting, 9 a.m.
Alzheimer’s Duplicate Bridge Game Day with two sessions, 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.; $25 donation per session includes a player meal at 1:30 p.m.; pre-register: 208-539-5735.
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free
Alzheimer’s Support Group meeting, 10:30 a.m.
Music by Magic Valley Fiddlers, 11:30 a.m.
Laughter therapy, 5:30 p.m.
Jerome Senior Center
520 N. Lincoln St., Jerome. 208-324-5642. Salad bar at 11:30 a.m.; lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors (age 60 and older); $6, non-seniors
Menu
Wednesday: Beef tacos
Thursday: Beef liver and onions
Friday: Chef salad
Monday: Chicken vera cruz
Tuesday: Shepherd’s pie
June 19: Roast pork loin
Activities
Wednesday: Fitness class, 10:30 a.m.
Country Boys Band, noon
Stitch in time, 1 p.m.
Women’s pool, 1 p.m.
Pinochle, 6:30 p.m.
Square dancing
Thursday: Yoga, 10:30 a.m.
Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Hand and foot, 1 p.m.
Women’s pool, 7 p.m.
Friday: Fitness class, 10:30 a.m.
Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Bingo, 6 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m.
Saturday: Father’s Day barbecue, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; cost is $6
Sunday: Dance and potluck, 2 to 5 p.m.; cost is $5
Monday: Fitness classes with certified instructors, 10:30 a.m.
Music by Ricki Lee, 11:30 a.m.
Bridge, 12:30 p.m.
Bunco, 12:45 p.m.
Tuesday: Fitness class, 10:30 a.m.
Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
June 19: Fitness class, 10:30 a.m.
Country Boys Band, noon
Board meeting, 12:45 p.m.
Women’s pool, 1 p.m.
Pinochle, 6:30 p.m.
Square dancing
