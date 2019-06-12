Twin Falls Senior Center

530 Shoshone St. W., Twin Falls. Lunch served at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors 60 and older; $6, non-seniors; $3, children 9 and younger. Other items: cinnamon roll, $3; coffee 50 cents; soup to go, $3; lunch to go, $6. For lunch take-out, 11 a.m. to noon daily: 208-734-5084.

Menu

Wednesday: Barbecued pulled pork

Thursday: Breakfast bar

Friday: Chicken fried steak

Monday: Mandarin chicken

Tuesday: Swedish meatballs

June 19: Meatloaf

Activities

Wednesday: Quilting, 9 a.m.

Fit and Fall Proof exercise class, 10:30 a.m., free

Music by Michael Johnson, 11:30 a.m.

Idaho Volunteer Lawyer’s Program answers seniors’ legal questions, 12:30 p.m.

Bridge, 1 p.m.

Laughter therapy, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday: City of Twin Falls employees breakfast, 6:30 to 9 a.m.

Sewing group works on projects, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Qigoing exercise class, 10 a.m., free

Horizon Home Health and Hospice provides a foot clinic and blood pressure checks, 10 a.m.

Organ music by Pat Blessin, 11:30 a.m.

Thunder Thursday game, 11:55 a.m.

Heritage Home Health and Hospice presentation on “Post Traumatic Stress Disorder,” 12:15 p.m.

Hand and foot canasta, 1 p.m.

Gran-Group for grandparents raising their grandchildren, 1 p.m.

Pinochle, 1 p.m.

Art classes, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m.

Ladies AA, 5:30 p.m.

Friday: Quilting, 9 a.m.

Fit and Fall Proof exercise class, 10:30 a.m., free

Bingo, 11:45 a.m.

Bunko, 1 p.m.

Duplicate bridge, 1 p.m.

Art class, 1:30 and 4 p.m.

Bountiful Basket Food Co-op, 6 to 7 p.m.

Saturday: Senior center’s fourth annual 5K fun run and walk, 9 a.m. at the Rock Creek Canyon Parkway trailhead, near the Twin Falls City Parks and Recreation office, 136 Maxwell Ave., Twin Falls

Monday: Quilting, 9 a.m.

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free

Mega Monday game, 11:45 a.m.

Bridge, 1 p.m.

Art class, 1:30 and 4 p.m.

Continuing computer classes for seniors, 3 p.m.

TOPS meeting, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Qigong exercise class, 10 a.m., free

Hospice Vision provides a foot clinic, 10:30 a.m.

Harrison’s Hope grief recovery support group, 11 a.m.

Ticket Tuesday, 11:45 a.m

Harrison’s Hope presentation on “Caring for those with Alzheimer’s,” 12:15 p.m.

Hand and foot canasta, 1 p.m.

Beginning computer classes for seniors, 1 p.m.

Art classes, 1:30 and 4 p.m.

Pinochle, 6:30 p.m.; cost is $2

June 19: Quilting, 9 a.m.

Alzheimer’s Duplicate Bridge Game Day with two sessions, 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.; $25 donation per session includes a player meal at 1:30 p.m.; pre-register: 208-539-5735.

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free

Alzheimer’s Support Group meeting, 10:30 a.m.

Music by Magic Valley Fiddlers, 11:30 a.m.

Laughter therapy, 5:30 p.m.

Jerome Senior Center

520 N. Lincoln St., Jerome. 208-324-5642. Salad bar at 11:30 a.m.; lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors (age 60 and older); $6, non-seniors

Menu

Wednesday: Beef tacos

Thursday: Beef liver and onions

Friday: Chef salad

Monday: Chicken vera cruz

Tuesday: Shepherd’s pie

June 19: Roast pork loin

Activities

Wednesday: Fitness class, 10:30 a.m.

Country Boys Band, noon

Stitch in time, 1 p.m.

Women’s pool, 1 p.m.

Pinochle, 6:30 p.m.

Square dancing

Thursday: Yoga, 10:30 a.m.

Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.

Hand and foot, 1 p.m.

Women’s pool, 7 p.m.

Friday: Fitness class, 10:30 a.m.

Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.

Bingo, 6 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m.

Saturday: Father’s Day barbecue, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; cost is $6

Sunday: Dance and potluck, 2 to 5 p.m.; cost is $5

Monday: Fitness classes with certified instructors, 10:30 a.m.

Music by Ricki Lee, 11:30 a.m.

Bridge, 12:30 p.m.

Bunco, 12:45 p.m.

Tuesday: Fitness class, 10:30 a.m.

Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.

June 19: Fitness class, 10:30 a.m.

Country Boys Band, noon

Board meeting, 12:45 p.m.

Women’s pool, 1 p.m.

Pinochle, 6:30 p.m.

Square dancing

