Twin Falls Senior Center
530 Shoshone St. W., Twin Falls. Lunch served at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors 60 and older; $6, non-seniors; $3, children 9 and younger. Other items: cinnamon roll, $2; coffee 50 cents; soup to go, $3; lunch to go, $5.50. For lunch take-out, 11 a.m. to noon daily: 208-734-5084.
Menu
Wednesday: Chicken bacon alfredo
Thursday: Beef stroganoff
Friday: Navajo taco baked potato
Monday: Swedish meatballs
Tuesday: Potato bar
Oct. 3: Spaghetti
Activities
Wednesday: Cinnamon rolls for sale, 7:30 a.m., $3
Quilting, 9 a.m.
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free
Music by Jeff Fitzpatrick and Sandy Montgomery, 11:30 a.m.
Bridge, 1 p.m.
Tai Chi exercise class, 2 p.m.
Laughter therapy, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday: Organ music by Pat Blessin, 11:30 a.m.
Thunder Thursday game, 11:55 a.m.
Visually Impaired Support Group meeting with “Concerns for Seniors in our Community” presentation by Office on Aging, 12:45 p.m.
Pinochle, 1 p.m., cost is $2
Hand and foot canasta, 1 p.m.
Art classes, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m.
Ladies AA, 6 p.m.
Friday: Quilting, 9 a.m.
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free
Bingo, 11:45 a.m.
Art class, 1:30 and 4 p.m.
Tai Chi exercise class, 2 p.m.
Saturday: Senior center’s third annual 5K Fun Run, 9 a.m. at Rock Creek Canyon Parkway, 136 Maxwell Ave.
Monday: Quilting, 9 a.m.
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free
Mega Monday game, 11:45 a.m.
Bridge, 1 p.m.
Art class, 1:30 and 4 p.m.
Tai Chi exercise class, 2 p.m.
TOPS meeting, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Qigoing exercise class, 10 a.m., free
Ticket Tuesday, 11:45 a.m.
Hand and foot canasta, 1 p.m.
Art classes, 1:30 and 4 p.m.
Pinochle, 6:30 p.m.; cost is $2
Oct. 3: Cinnamon rolls for sale, 7:30 a.m., $3
Quilting, 9 a.m.
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free
Music by Sheery Barnhart, 11:30 a.m.
Bridge, 1 p.m.
Tai Chi exercise class, 2 p.m.
Laughter therapy, 5:30 p.m.
