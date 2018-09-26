Twin Falls Senior Center

530 Shoshone St. W., Twin Falls. Lunch served at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors 60 and older; $6, non-seniors; $3, children 9 and younger. Other items: cinnamon roll, $2; coffee 50 cents; soup to go, $3; lunch to go, $5.50. For lunch take-out, 11 a.m. to noon daily: 208-734-5084.

Menu

Wednesday: Chicken bacon alfredo

Thursday: Beef stroganoff

Friday: Navajo taco baked potato

Monday: Swedish meatballs

Tuesday: Potato bar

Oct. 3: Spaghetti

Activities

Wednesday: Cinnamon rolls for sale, 7:30 a.m., $3

Quilting, 9 a.m.

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free

Music by Jeff Fitzpatrick and Sandy Montgomery, 11:30 a.m.

Bridge, 1 p.m.

Tai Chi exercise class, 2 p.m.

Laughter therapy, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday: Organ music by Pat Blessin, 11:30 a.m.

Thunder Thursday game, 11:55 a.m.

Visually Impaired Support Group meeting with “Concerns for Seniors in our Community” presentation by Office on Aging, 12:45 p.m.

Pinochle, 1 p.m., cost is $2

Hand and foot canasta, 1 p.m.

Art classes, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m.

Ladies AA, 6 p.m.

Friday: Quilting, 9 a.m.

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free

Bingo, 11:45 a.m.

Art class, 1:30 and 4 p.m.

Tai Chi exercise class, 2 p.m.

Saturday: Senior center’s third annual 5K Fun Run, 9 a.m. at Rock Creek Canyon Parkway, 136 Maxwell Ave.

Monday: Quilting, 9 a.m.

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free

Mega Monday game, 11:45 a.m.

Bridge, 1 p.m.

Art class, 1:30 and 4 p.m.

Tai Chi exercise class, 2 p.m.

TOPS meeting, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Qigoing exercise class, 10 a.m., free

Ticket Tuesday, 11:45 a.m.

Hand and foot canasta, 1 p.m.

Art classes, 1:30 and 4 p.m.

Pinochle, 6:30 p.m.; cost is $2

Oct. 3: Cinnamon rolls for sale, 7:30 a.m., $3

Quilting, 9 a.m.

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free

Music by Sheery Barnhart, 11:30 a.m.

Bridge, 1 p.m.

Tai Chi exercise class, 2 p.m.

Laughter therapy, 5:30 p.m.

