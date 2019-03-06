Twin Falls Senior Center
530 Shoshone St. W., Twin Falls. Lunch served at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors 60 and older; $6, non-seniors; $3, children 9 and younger. Other items: cinnamon roll, $3; coffee 50 cents; soup to go, $3; lunch to go, $6. For lunch take-out, 11 a.m. to noon daily: 208-734-5084.
Menu
Wednesday: Parmesan chicken
Thursday: Fish fillet
Friday: Spaghetti with meat sauce
Monday: Breakfast bar
Tuesday: Tuna casserole
March 13: Open-faced turkey sandwich
Activities
Wednesday: Cinnamon rolls, 7:30 a.m., $3
Quilting, 9 a.m.
Fit and Fall Proof exercise class, 10:30 a.m., free
Music by Tom Lancaster, 11:30 a.m.
Bridge, 1 p.m.
Thursday: AARP tax assistance, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., by appointment
Qigoing exercise class, 10 a.m., free
Horizon Home Health provides a foot clinic and blood pressure checks, 10 a.m.
Organ music by Pat Blessin, 11:30 a.m.
Thunder Thursday game, 11:55 a.m.
Idaho Home Health and Hospice presentation on “Key to Growing Healthy,” 12:15 p.m.
Pinochle, 1 p.m., cost is $2
Hand and foot canasta, 1 p.m.
Art classes, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m.
Ladies AA, 6 p.m.
Friday: Quilting, 9 a.m.
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free
Bingo, 11:45 a.m.
Community Foundation’s monthly meeting, noon
Art class, 1:30 and 4 p.m.
Bountiful Basket, 6 p.m.
Saturday: Fundraising breakfast, frittatas, ham, 8 to 10 a.m., cost is $8; music by Marla Garrett
Moms’ kids clothing swap, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Sunday: ACBL Unit 400 bridge, noon
Monday: Quilting, 9 a.m.
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free
Mega Monday game, 11:45 a.m.
University of Idaho Extension presentation on “Making Healthy Food Choices,” 12:15 p.m.
Bridge, 1 p.m.
Art class, 1:30 and 4 p.m.
TOPS meeting, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday: AARP tax assistance, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., by appointment
Qigong exercise class, 10 a.m., free
Harrison’s Hope grief recovery support group, 10 a.m.
Hospice Vision’s foot clinic, 10:30 a.m.
Music by Michael Johnson, 11:30 a.m.
Ticket Tuesday, 11:45 a.m.
Hand and foot canasta, 1 p.m.
Art classes, 1:30 and 4 p.m.
Pinochle, 6:30 p.m.; cost is $2
March 13: Cinnamon rolls, 7:30 a.m., $3
Quilting, 9 a.m.
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free
Alliance Home Health with blood pressure checks, 11:15 a.m.
Idaho Volunteer Lawyer’s Program answers seniors’ legal questions, 12:15 p.m.
Bridge, 1 p.m.
Jerome Senior Center
520 N. Lincoln St., Jerome. 208-324-5642. Salad bar at 11:30 a.m.; lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors (age 60 and older); $6, non-seniors; $4, children under 12.
Menu
Wednesday: Country fried steak
Thursday: Baked ziti primavera in tomato sauce
Friday: Chicken vera cruz
Monday: Ham and scalloped potatoes
Tuesday: Beef tips over egg noodles
March 13: Chicken and brown rice
Activities
Wednesday: Fitness class, 10:30 a.m.
Country Boys Band
Women’s pool, 1 p.m.
Stitch in time, 1 p.m.
Pinochle, 6:30 p.m.
Square dancing
Thursday: Yoga, 10:30 a.m.
Freewill Baptist lunch
Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Hand and foot, 1 p.m.
Women’s pool, 7 p.m.
Friday: Fitness class, 10:30 a.m.
Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Bingo, 6 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m.
Monday: Fitness classes with certified instructors, 10:30 a.m.
Music by Ricki Lee, 11:30 a.m.
Bridge, 12:30 p.m.
Bunco, 12:45 p.m.
Tuesday: Fitness class, 10:30 a.m.
Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
March 13: Fitness class, 10:30 a.m.
Country Boys Band
Women’s pool, 1 p.m.
Pinochle, 6:30 p.m.
Square dancing
