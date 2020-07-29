Senior calendar
Twin Falls Senior Center

530 Shoshone St. W., Twin Falls; 208-734-5084. Congregate and curbside pick-up, suggested donation: $5 (age 60 and older); $7 (under 60).

The senior center will continue to provide home-delivered meals and also curbside meals for pickup. Individuals need to call ahead, 208-734-5084, with their names and birth dates to ensure they are 60 and older, and the time the food will be picked up. Individuals who are 60 may qualify for meals even if they are driving, call the Office on Aging at 208-736-2122 for details.

Wednesday: Chicken fried steak

Thursday: Sweet and sour pork

Friday: Meatloaf

Jerome Senior Center

520 N. Lincoln St., Jerome. 208-324-5642. Lunch at noon; suggested donation: $5, seniors (age 60 and older); $6, non-seniors; $4, children under 12.

The senior center is open and serving lunch, No outside food or beverages allowed inside at this time.

Wednesday: Asian pork with white rice and stir-fried vegetables

Thursday: Chicken marsala

Friday: Menu is not available

Monday: Pork loin with sauce supreme

Tuesday: Baked ham

Activities

Wednesday: Exercise class, 10:30 a.m.

Friday: Exercise class, 10:30 a.m.

Bingo, 6 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m.

Monday: Exercise class, 10:30 a.m.

Bunco, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.

Line dancing, 7 p.m.

