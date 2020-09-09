 Skip to main content
Senior calendar
Twin Falls Senior Center

530 Shoshone St. W., Twin Falls; 208-734-5084. Congregate and curbside pick-up, suggested donation: $5 (age 60 and older); $7 (under 60).

The senior center will continue to provide home-delivered meals and also curbside meals for pickup. Individuals need to call ahead, 208-734-5084, with their names and birth dates to ensure they are 60 and older, and the time the food will be picked up. Individuals who are 60 may qualify for meals even if they are driving, call the Office on Aging at 208-736-2122 for details.

Wednesday: Ham tetrazzini

Thursday: Cod fillet

Friday: Creamed beef

Monday: Eggs, ham, link sausages

Tuesday: Tacos, cornbread casserole

Jerome Senior Center

520 N. Lincoln St., Jerome. 208-324-5642. Lunch at noon; suggested donation: $5, seniors (age 60 and older); $6, non-seniors; $4, children under 12.

The senior center is open and serving lunch, no outside food or beverages allowed inside at this time.

Wednesday: Chicken with lentils and vegetables

Thursday: Ham and scalloped potatoes

Friday: Beef and rice burrito

Monday: Salmon

Tuesday: Taco salad

Activities

Wednesday: Hand and foot, 12:30 p.m.

Friday: Bingo, 6 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m.

Monday: Bunco, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.

