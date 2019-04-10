Twin Falls Senior Center
530 Shoshone St. W., Twin Falls. Lunch served at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors 60 and older; $6, non-seniors; $3, children 9 and younger. Other items: cinnamon roll, $3; coffee 50 cents; soup to go, $3; lunch to go, $6. For lunch take-out, 11 a.m. to noon daily: 208-734-5084.
Menu
Wednesday: Meatloaf, liver and onions
Thursday: Fish fillet with tarter sauce
Friday: Pork chops with cream sauce
Monday: Chicken pot pie
Tuesday: Beef goulash
April 17: Chicken fried steak
Activities
Wednesday: Quilting, 9 a.m.
Fit and Fall Proof exercise class, 10:30 a.m., free
Music by Jeff Fitzpatrick and Sandy Montgomery, 11:30 a.m.
Heritage Independent Living presentation on “Preventing a UTI,” 12:15 p.m.
Idaho Volunteer Lawyer’s Program answers seniors’ legal questions, 12:30 p.m.
Bridge, 1 p.m.
Laughter therapy, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday: AARP tax assistance, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., by appointment
Sewing group works on projects, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Qigoing exercise class, 10 a.m., free
Organ music by Pat Blessin, 11:30 a.m.
Thunder Thursday game, 11:55 a.m.
Hand and foot canasta, 1 p.m.
Pinochle, 1 p.m.
Art classes, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m.
Ladies AA, 5:30 p.m.
Friday: Quilting, 9 a.m.
Bingo, 11:45 a.m.
Art class, 1:30 and 4 p.m.
Magic Valley Spring Sectional Bridge Tournament, 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.; information: Edna Pierson, 208-539-5735.
Saturday: Magic Valley Spring Sectional Bridge Tournament, 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Sunday: Magic Valley Spring Sectional Bridge Tournament, 10 a.m., with free continental breakfast at 9 a.m. for participating bridge players
Monday: Quilting, 9 a.m.
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free
Mega Monday game, 11:45 a.m.
City of Twin Falls discussion with senior citizens advisory forum, 12:15 p.m.
Bridge, 1 p.m.
Art class, 1:30 and 4 p.m.
TOPS meeting, 4:30 p.m.
Board meeting, 5:15 p.m.
Tuesday: Qigong exercise class, 10 a.m., free
Harrison’s Hope grief recovery support group, 11 a.m.
Ticket Tuesday, 11:45 a.m.
Hand and foot canasta, 1 p.m.
Art classes, 1:30 and 4 p.m.
Pinochle, 6:30 p.m.; cost is $2
April 17: Quilting, 9 a.m.
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free
Alzheimer’s Support Group, 10:30 a.m.
Music by Magic Valley Gem Fiddlers, 11:30 a.m.
Bridge, 1 p.m.
Laughter therapy, 5:30 p.m.
Jerome Senior Center
520 N. Lincoln St., Jerome. 208-324-5642. Salad bar at 11:30 a.m.; lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors (age 60 and older); $6, non-seniors; $4, children under 12.
Menu
Wednesday: Chicken with lentils
Thursday: Swedish meatballs with gravy and egg noodles
Friday: Taco salad bar
Monday: Pork chili
Tuesday: Pot roast
April 17: Chicken marsala
Activities
Wednesday: Fitness class, 10:30 a.m.
Country Boys Band
Women’s pool, 1 p.m.
Stitch in time, 1 p.m.
Pinochle, 6:30 p.m.
Square dancing
Thursday: Yoga, 10:30 a.m.
Freewill Baptist lunch
Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Hand and foot, 1 p.m.
Women’s pool, 7 p.m.
Friday: Fitness class, 10:30 a.m.
Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Bingo, 6 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m.
Saturday: David’s Night Out event
Monday: Fitness classes with certified instructors, 10:30 a.m.
Music by Ricki Lee, 11:30 a.m.
Bridge, 12:30 p.m.
Bunco, 12:45 p.m.
Tuesday: Fitness class, 10:30 a.m.
Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
April 17: Fitness class, 10:30 a.m.
Country Boys Band
Women’s pool, 1 p.m.
Pinochle, 6:30 p.m.
Square dancing
