Twin Falls Senior Center

530 Shoshone St. W., Twin Falls. Lunch served at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors 60 and older; $6, non-seniors; $3, children 9 and younger. Other items: cinnamon roll, $3; coffee 50 cents; soup to go, $3; lunch to go, $6. For lunch take-out, 11 a.m. to noon daily: 208-734-5084.

Menu

Wednesday: Meatloaf, liver and onions

Thursday: Fish fillet with tarter sauce

Friday: Pork chops with cream sauce

Monday: Chicken pot pie

Tuesday: Beef goulash

April 17: Chicken fried steak

Activities

Wednesday: Quilting, 9 a.m.

Fit and Fall Proof exercise class, 10:30 a.m., free

Music by Jeff Fitzpatrick and Sandy Montgomery, 11:30 a.m.

Heritage Independent Living presentation on “Preventing a UTI,” 12:15 p.m.

Idaho Volunteer Lawyer’s Program answers seniors’ legal questions, 12:30 p.m.

Bridge, 1 p.m.

Laughter therapy, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday: AARP tax assistance, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., by appointment

Sewing group works on projects, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Qigoing exercise class, 10 a.m., free

Organ music by Pat Blessin, 11:30 a.m.

Thunder Thursday game, 11:55 a.m.

Hand and foot canasta, 1 p.m.

Pinochle, 1 p.m.

Art classes, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m.

Ladies AA, 5:30 p.m.

Friday: Quilting, 9 a.m.

Bingo, 11:45 a.m.

Art class, 1:30 and 4 p.m.

Magic Valley Spring Sectional Bridge Tournament, 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.; information: Edna Pierson, 208-539-5735.

Saturday: Magic Valley Spring Sectional Bridge Tournament, 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Sunday: Magic Valley Spring Sectional Bridge Tournament, 10 a.m., with free continental breakfast at 9 a.m. for participating bridge players

Monday: Quilting, 9 a.m.

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free

Mega Monday game, 11:45 a.m.

City of Twin Falls discussion with senior citizens advisory forum, 12:15 p.m.

Bridge, 1 p.m.

Art class, 1:30 and 4 p.m.

TOPS meeting, 4:30 p.m.

Board meeting, 5:15 p.m.

Tuesday: Qigong exercise class, 10 a.m., free

Harrison’s Hope grief recovery support group, 11 a.m.

Ticket Tuesday, 11:45 a.m.

Hand and foot canasta, 1 p.m.

Art classes, 1:30 and 4 p.m.

Pinochle, 6:30 p.m.; cost is $2

April 17: Quilting, 9 a.m.

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free

Alzheimer’s Support Group, 10:30 a.m.

Music by Magic Valley Gem Fiddlers, 11:30 a.m.

Bridge, 1 p.m.

Laughter therapy, 5:30 p.m.

Jerome Senior Center

520 N. Lincoln St., Jerome. 208-324-5642. Salad bar at 11:30 a.m.; lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors (age 60 and older); $6, non-seniors; $4, children under 12.

Menu

Wednesday: Chicken with lentils

Thursday: Swedish meatballs with gravy and egg noodles

Friday: Taco salad bar

Monday: Pork chili

Tuesday: Pot roast

April 17: Chicken marsala

Activities

Wednesday: Fitness class, 10:30 a.m.

Country Boys Band

Women’s pool, 1 p.m.

Stitch in time, 1 p.m.

Pinochle, 6:30 p.m.

Square dancing

Thursday: Yoga, 10:30 a.m.

Freewill Baptist lunch

Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.

Hand and foot, 1 p.m.

Women’s pool, 7 p.m.

Friday: Fitness class, 10:30 a.m.

Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.

Bingo, 6 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m.

Saturday: David’s Night Out event

Monday: Fitness classes with certified instructors, 10:30 a.m.

Music by Ricki Lee, 11:30 a.m.

Bridge, 12:30 p.m.

Bunco, 12:45 p.m.

Tuesday: Fitness class, 10:30 a.m.

Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.

April 17: Fitness class, 10:30 a.m.

Country Boys Band

Women’s pool, 1 p.m.

Pinochle, 6:30 p.m.

Square dancing

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments