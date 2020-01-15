530 Shoshone St. W., Twin Falls. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors 60 and older; $6, non-seniors; $3, children 9 and younger. Other items: cinnamon roll, $3; coffee 50 cents; soup to go, $3; lunch to go, $6. For lunch take-out, 11 a.m. to noon daily: 208-734-5084.
Menu
Wednesday: White chicken enchilada casserole
Thursday: Shepherd’e pie
Friday: Creamy pork chops
Monday: Rancher’s chicken
Tuesday: Teriyaki pork
Jan. 22: Birthday lunch, beef stroganoff
Activities
Wednesday: Quilting, 9 a.m.
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free
Alzheimer’s Support Group, 10:30 a.m.
Music by Michael Johnson, 11:30 a.m.
Duplicate bridge, 1 p.m.
Laughter therapy, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday: Tai Chi exercise, 10 a.m., free
Horizon Home Health and Hospice’s foot clinic, 10 a.m.
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free
Organ music by Pat Blessin, 11:30 a.m.
Thunder Thursday game, 11:55 a.m.
Pinochle, 1 p.m., cost is $2
Hand and foot canasta, 1 p.m.
Art classes, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m.
Friday: Quilting, 9 a.m.
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free
Bingo, 11:45 a.m.
Bridge, 1 p.m.
Art class, 1:30 and 4 p.m.
Monday: Quilting, 9 a.m.
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free
Mega Monday game, 11:45 a.m.
Bridge, 1 p.m.
Art class, 1:30 and 4 p.m.
TOPS meeting, 4:30 p.m.
Board meeting, 5:15 p.m.
Tuesday: Tai Chi exercise class, 10 a.m., free
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free
Ticket Tuesday, 11:45 a.m.
Hand and foot canasta, 1 p.m.
Art classes, 1:30 and 4 p.m.
Pinochle, 6:30 p.m., cost is $2
Jan. 22: Quilting, 9 a.m.
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free
Music by Bill Partin, 11:30 a.m.
Bridge, 1 p.m.
Laughter therapy, 5:30 p.m.
Jerome Senior Center
520 N. Lincoln St., Jerome. 208-324-5642. Salad bar at 11:30 a.m.; lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors (age 60 and older); $6, non-seniors; $4, children under 12.
Menu
Wednesday: Pork loin
Thursday: Chicken breast with sauce
Friday: Taco salad bar
Monday: Ham, macaroni and cheese
Tuesday: Chicken fajitas
Jan. 22: Grilled hamburgers
Activities
Wednesday: Exercise classes, 10:30 a.m.
Dominoes, 12:30 p.m.
Stitch in time, 12:30 p.m.
Women’s pool, 12:30 p.m.
Square dancing, 7 p.m.
Thursday: Yoga, 10:30 a.m.
Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Hand and foot, 12:30 p.m.
Women’s pool, 7 p.m.
Friday: Exercise class, 10:30 a.m.
Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Bingo, 6 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m.
Saturday: Card tournament
Sunday: Dance and potluck, 2 to 5 p.m.; cost is $5
Monday: Exercise classes, 10:30 a.m.
Bridge, 12:30 p.m.
Bunco, 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Yoga, 10:30 a.m.
Blood pressure checks and foot clinic
Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Line dancing, 7 p.m.
Jan. 22: Exercise class, 10:30 a.m.
Dominoes, 12:30 p.m.
Women’s pool, 12:30 p.m.
Square dancing, 7 p.m.
