Twin Falls Senior Center
530 Shoshone St. W., Twin Falls. Lunch served at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors 60 and older; $6, non-seniors; $3, children 9 and younger. Other items: cinnamon roll, $3; coffee 50 cents; soup to go, $3; lunch to go, $5.50. For lunch take-out, 11 a.m. to noon daily: 208-734-5084.
Menu
Wednesday: Baked ham
Thursday: Closed for Thanksgiving
Friday: Closed
Monday: Swedish meatballs
Tuesday: Fish fillets
Nov. 28: Chicken and bacon alfredo
Activities
Wednesday: Cinnamon rolls for sale, 7:30 a.m., $3
Quilting, 9 a.m.
Alzheimer’s Support Group meeting, 10:30 a.m.
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free
Music by Magic Valley Gem Fiddlers, 11:30 a.m.
Bridge, 1 p.m.
Monday: Quilting, 9 a.m.
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free
Mega Monday game, 11:45 a.m.
Bridge, 1 p.m.
Art class, 1:30 and 4 p.m.
TOPS meeting, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Senior Health Insurance Benefits Advisors counseling, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., schedule an appointment
Qigong exercise class, 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., free
Foot clinic, 10:30 a.m.
Ticket Tuesday, 11:45 a.m.
Hand and foot canasta, 1 p.m.
Art classes, 1:30 and 4 p.m.
Pinochle, 6:30 p.m.; cost is $2
Nov. 28: Cinnamon rolls for sale, 7:30 a.m., $3
Quilting, 9 a.m.
Senior Health Insurance Benefits Advisors counseling, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; schedule an appointment
Molina Health Care provides information on the special-needs plan for seniors eligible for Medicare and Medicaid, 10 a.m.
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free
Music by Jeff Fitzpatrick and Sandy Montgomery, 11:30 a.m.
Bridge, 1 p.m.
Laughter therapy, 4:30 p.m.
Jerome Senior Center
520 N. Lincoln St., Jerome. 208-324-5642. Salad bar at 11:30 a.m.; lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors (age 60 and older); $6, non-seniors; $4, children under 12.
Menu
Wednesday: Chicken marsala
Thursday: Closed
Friday: Closed
Monday: Chicken sandwich
Tuesday: Pork and noodles
Nov. 28: Shrimp scampi
Activities
Wednesday: Fitness class, 10:30 a.m.
Country Boys Band
Women’s pool, 1 p.m.
Stitch in Time, 1 p.m.
Pinochle, 6:30 p.m.
Monday: Fitness classes with certified instructors, 10:30 a.m.
Music by Ricki Lee, 11:30 a.m.
Bridge, 12:30 p.m.
Bunco, 12:45 p.m.
Tuesday: Fitness class, 10:30 a.m.
Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Nov. 28: Fitness class, 10:30 a.m.
Country Boys Band
Women’s pool, 1 p.m.
Pinochle, 6:30 p.m.
Square dancing
