Twin Falls Senior Center

530 Shoshone St. W., Twin Falls. Lunch served at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors 60 and older; $6, non-seniors; $3, children 9 and younger. Other items: cinnamon roll, $3; coffee 50 cents; soup to go, $3; lunch to go, $5.50. For lunch take-out, 11 a.m. to noon daily: 208-734-5084.

Menu

Wednesday: Baked ham

Thursday: Closed for Thanksgiving

Friday: Closed

Monday: Swedish meatballs

Tuesday: Fish fillets

Nov. 28: Chicken and bacon alfredo

Activities

Wednesday: Cinnamon rolls for sale, 7:30 a.m., $3

Quilting, 9 a.m.

Alzheimer’s Support Group meeting, 10:30 a.m.

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free

Music by Magic Valley Gem Fiddlers, 11:30 a.m.

Bridge, 1 p.m.

Monday: Quilting, 9 a.m.

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free

Mega Monday game, 11:45 a.m.

Bridge, 1 p.m.

Art class, 1:30 and 4 p.m.

TOPS meeting, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Senior Health Insurance Benefits Advisors counseling, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., schedule an appointment

Qigong exercise class, 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., free

Foot clinic, 10:30 a.m.

Ticket Tuesday, 11:45 a.m.

Hand and foot canasta, 1 p.m.

Art classes, 1:30 and 4 p.m.

Pinochle, 6:30 p.m.; cost is $2

Nov. 28: Cinnamon rolls for sale, 7:30 a.m., $3

Quilting, 9 a.m.

Senior Health Insurance Benefits Advisors counseling, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; schedule an appointment

Molina Health Care provides information on the special-needs plan for seniors eligible for Medicare and Medicaid, 10 a.m.

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free

Music by Jeff Fitzpatrick and Sandy Montgomery, 11:30 a.m.

Bridge, 1 p.m.

Laughter therapy, 4:30 p.m.

Jerome Senior Center

520 N. Lincoln St., Jerome. 208-324-5642. Salad bar at 11:30 a.m.; lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors (age 60 and older); $6, non-seniors; $4, children under 12.

Menu

Wednesday: Chicken marsala

Thursday: Closed

Friday: Closed

Monday: Chicken sandwich

Tuesday: Pork and noodles

Nov. 28: Shrimp scampi

Activities

Wednesday: Fitness class, 10:30 a.m.

Country Boys Band

Women’s pool, 1 p.m.

Stitch in Time, 1 p.m.

Pinochle, 6:30 p.m.

Monday: Fitness classes with certified instructors, 10:30 a.m.

Music by Ricki Lee, 11:30 a.m.

Bridge, 12:30 p.m.

Bunco, 12:45 p.m.

Tuesday: Fitness class, 10:30 a.m.

Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.

Nov. 28: Fitness class, 10:30 a.m.

Country Boys Band

Women’s pool, 1 p.m.

Pinochle, 6:30 p.m.

Square dancing

