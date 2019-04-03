Twin Falls Senior Center

530 Shoshone St. W., Twin Falls. Lunch served at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors 60 and older; $6, non-seniors; $3, children 9 and younger. Other items: cinnamon roll, $3; coffee 50 cents; soup to go, $3; lunch to go, $6. For lunch take-out, 11 a.m. to noon daily: 208-734-5084.

Menu

Wednesday: Roasted turkey

Thursday: Sweet and sour pork

Friday: Salisbury steak

Monday: Chinese pepper steak

Tuesday: Caesar chicken

April 10: Meatloaf, liver and onions

Activities

Wednesday: Quilting, 9 a.m.

Fit and Fall Proof exercise class, 10:30 a.m., free

Bridge, 1 p.m.

Laughter therapy, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday: AARP tax assistance, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., by appointment

Qigoing exercise class, 10 a.m., free

Horizon Home Health and Hospice with a foot clinic and blood pressure checks, 10 a.m.

Organ music by Pat Blessin, 11:30 a.m.

Thunder Thursday game, 11:55 a.m.

Hand and foot canasta, 1 p.m.

Pinochle, 1 p.m.

Art classes, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m.

Ladies AA, 5:30 p.m.

Friday: Quilting, 9 a.m.

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free

Bingo, 11:45 a.m.

Music by Tom Lancaster, noon

Art class, 1:30 and 4 p.m.

Bountiful Basket Food Co-op, 6 to 7 p.m.

Saturday: Men’s and women’s adult-sized clothing swap, 1 to 2 p.m., free

Monday: Quilting, 9 a.m.

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free

Mega Monday game, 11:45 a.m.

University of Idaho Extension’s presentation on “Nutrient Needs for Older Adults,” 12:15 p.m.

Bridge, 1 p.m.

Art class, 1:30 and 4 p.m.

TOPS meeting, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday: AARP tax assistance, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., by appointment

Qigong exercise class, 10 a.m., free

Hospice Vision’s foot clinic, 10:30 a.m.

Harrison’s Hope grief recovery support group, 11 a.m.

Music by Michael Johnson, 11:30 a.m.

Ticket Tuesday, 11:45 a.m.

Hand and foot canasta, 1 p.m.

Art classes, 1:30 and 4 p.m.

Pinochle, 6:30 p.m.; cost is $2

April 10: Quilting, 9 a.m.

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free

Music by Jeff Fitzpatrick and Sandy Montgomery, 11:30 a.m.

Heritage Independent Living presentation on “Preventing a UTI,” 12:15 p.m.

Idaho Volunteer Lawyer’s Program answers seniors’ legal questions, 12:30 p.m.

Bridge, 1 p.m.

Laughter therapy, 5:30 p.m.

Jerome Senior Center

520 N. Lincoln St., Jerome. 208-324-5642. Salad bar at 11:30 a.m.; lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors (age 60 and older); $6, non-seniors; $4, children under 12.

Menu

Wednesday: Chicken breast with tomato relish

Thursday: Three cheese ravioli with tomato cream sauce

Friday: Chili dogs

Monday: Chicken alfredo with noodles

Tuesday: Pork chili verde

April 10: Chicken with lentils

Activities

Wednesday: Fitness class, 10:30 a.m.

Country Boys Band

Women’s pool, 1 p.m.

Pinochle, 6:30 p.m.

Square dancing

Thursday: Yoga, 10:30 a.m.

Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.

Hand and foot, 1 p.m.

Women’s pool, 7 p.m.

Friday: Fitness class, 10:30 a.m.

Music by the Fiddlers

Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.

Bingo, 6 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m.

Sunday: Dance and potluck, 2 to 5 p.m., cost is $5

Monday: Fitness classes with certified instructors, 10:30 a.m.

Music by Ricki Lee, 11:30 a.m.

Bridge, 12:30 p.m.

Bunco, 12:45 p.m.

Tuesday: Fitness class, 10:30 a.m.

Blood pressure checks, 11:30 a.m.

Foot clinic, 12:30 p.m.

Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.

April 10: Fitness class, 10:30 a.m.

Country Boys Band

Women’s pool, 1 p.m.

Stitch in time, 1 p.m.

Pinochle, 6:30 p.m.

Square dancing

