Twin Falls Senior Center

530 Shoshone St. W., Twin Falls. Lunch served at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors 60 and older; $6, non-seniors; $3, children 9 and younger. Other items: cinnamon roll, $3; coffee 50 cents; soup to go, $3; lunch to go, $6. For lunch take-out, 11 a.m. to noon daily: 208-734-5084.

Menu

Wednesday: Chicken fried steak

Thursday: Closed for Thanksgiving

Friday: Closed

Monday: Fried chicken

Tuesday: Ham tetrazzini

Dec. 4: Meatloaf

Activities

Wednesday: Quilting, 9 a.m.

Senior Health Insurance Benefits Advisors counseling, 9 a.m. to noon; schedule an appointment

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free

Organ music by Pat Blessin, 11:30 a.m.

Monday: Quilting, 9 a.m.

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free

Mega Monday game, 11:45 a.m.

City of Twin Falls discussion with senior citizens advisory forum, 12: 15 p.m.

Bridge, 1 p.m.

Art class, 1:30 and 4 p.m.

TOPS meeting, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Senior Health Insurance Benefits Advisors counseling, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., schedule an appointment

Area IV Office on Aging Advisory Council meeting, 10 a.m.

Tai Chi exercise class, 10 a.m., free

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m.

Ticket Tuesday, 11:45 a.m.

Heritage Independent Living presentation, 12:15 p.m.

Hand and foot canasta, 1 p.m.

Art classes, 1:30 and 4 p.m.

Pinochle, 6:30 p.m.; cost is $2

Dec. 4: Quilting, 9 a.m.

Senior Health Insurance Benefits Advisors counseling, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., schedule an appointment

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free

Music by Tom Lancaster, 11:30 a.m.

Duplicate bridge, 1 p.m.

Bunco, 1 p.m.

Molina Health Care provides information on the special needs plan for seniors eligible for Medicare, 4 p.m.

Laughter therapy, 5:30 p.m.

Jerome Senior Center

520 N. Lincoln St., Jerome. 208-324-5642. Salad bar at 11:30 a.m.; lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors (age 60 and older); $6, non-seniors Menu

Menu

Wednesday: Turkey dinner

Thursday: Closed

Friday: Closed

Monday: Pork loin with apple chutney

Tuesday: Baked potato bar

Dec. 4: Barbecued beef sandwich

Activities

Wednesday: Exercise class, 10:30 a.m.

Women’s pool, 12:30 p.m.

Dominoes, 12:30 p.m.

Monday: Exercise classes, 10:30 a.m.

Bridge, 12:30 p.m.

Bunco, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Yoga, 10:30 a.m.

Blood pressure and foot clinic

Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.

Line dancing, 7 p.m.

Dec. 4: Exercise class, 10:30 a.m.

Stitch in time, 12:30 p.m.

Women’s pool, 12:30 p.m.

Dominoes, 12:30 p.m.

Square dancing, 7 p.m.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments