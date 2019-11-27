Twin Falls Senior Center
530 Shoshone St. W., Twin Falls. Lunch served at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors 60 and older; $6, non-seniors; $3, children 9 and younger. Other items: cinnamon roll, $3; coffee 50 cents; soup to go, $3; lunch to go, $6. For lunch take-out, 11 a.m. to noon daily: 208-734-5084.
Menu
Wednesday: Chicken fried steak
Thursday: Closed for Thanksgiving
Friday: Closed
Monday: Fried chicken
Tuesday: Ham tetrazzini
Dec. 4: Meatloaf
Activities
Wednesday: Quilting, 9 a.m.
Senior Health Insurance Benefits Advisors counseling, 9 a.m. to noon; schedule an appointment
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free
Organ music by Pat Blessin, 11:30 a.m.
Monday: Quilting, 9 a.m.
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free
Mega Monday game, 11:45 a.m.
City of Twin Falls discussion with senior citizens advisory forum, 12: 15 p.m.
Bridge, 1 p.m.
Art class, 1:30 and 4 p.m.
TOPS meeting, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Senior Health Insurance Benefits Advisors counseling, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., schedule an appointment
Area IV Office on Aging Advisory Council meeting, 10 a.m.
Tai Chi exercise class, 10 a.m., free
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m.
Ticket Tuesday, 11:45 a.m.
Heritage Independent Living presentation, 12:15 p.m.
Hand and foot canasta, 1 p.m.
Art classes, 1:30 and 4 p.m.
Pinochle, 6:30 p.m.; cost is $2
Dec. 4: Quilting, 9 a.m.
Senior Health Insurance Benefits Advisors counseling, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., schedule an appointment
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free
Music by Tom Lancaster, 11:30 a.m.
Duplicate bridge, 1 p.m.
Bunco, 1 p.m.
Molina Health Care provides information on the special needs plan for seniors eligible for Medicare, 4 p.m.
Laughter therapy, 5:30 p.m.
Jerome Senior Center
520 N. Lincoln St., Jerome. 208-324-5642. Salad bar at 11:30 a.m.; lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors (age 60 and older); $6, non-seniors Menu
Menu
Wednesday: Turkey dinner
Thursday: Closed
Friday: Closed
Monday: Pork loin with apple chutney
Tuesday: Baked potato bar
Dec. 4: Barbecued beef sandwich
Activities
Wednesday: Exercise class, 10:30 a.m.
Women’s pool, 12:30 p.m.
Dominoes, 12:30 p.m.
Monday: Exercise classes, 10:30 a.m.
Bridge, 12:30 p.m.
Bunco, 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Yoga, 10:30 a.m.
Blood pressure and foot clinic
Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Line dancing, 7 p.m.
Dec. 4: Exercise class, 10:30 a.m.
Stitch in time, 12:30 p.m.
Women’s pool, 12:30 p.m.
Dominoes, 12:30 p.m.
Square dancing, 7 p.m.
