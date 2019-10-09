Twin Falls Senior Center
530 Shoshone St. W., Twin Falls. Lunch served at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors 60 and older; $6, non-seniors; $3, children 9 and younger. Other items: cinnamon roll, $3; coffee 50 cents; soup to go, $3; lunch to go, $6. For lunch take-out, 11 a.m. to noon daily: 208-734-5084.
Menu:Wednesday: Caesar chicken
Thursday: Beef and cheese tacos
Friday: Mediterranean pork
Monday: Breakfast bar
Tuesday: Spaghetti with meat sauce
Oct. 16: Fried chicken
Activities:Wednesday: Quilting, 9 a.m.
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free
Idaho Volunteer Lawyer’s Program answers seniors’ legal question, 12:30 p.m.
Duplicate bridge, 1 p.m.
Bunco, 1 p.m.
Laughter therapy, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday: Tai Chi exercise class, 10 a.m., free
Organ music by Pat Blessin, 11:30 a.m.
Thunder Thursday game, 11:55 a.m.
Hand and foot canasta, 1 p.m.
Pinochle, 1 p.m.
Art classes, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m.
Friday: Quilting, 9 a.m.
Fit and Fall Proof exercise class, 10:30 a.m., free
Bingo, 11:45 a.m.
Duplicate bridge, 1 p.m.
Art class, 1:30 and 4 p.m.
Saturday: Fundraising breakfast, stuffed French toast, sausage, ham, 8 to 10:30 a.m., cost is $8; music by Marla Garrett
Pioneer Button Club, 11 a.m.
Sunday: ACBL Unit 400 bridge, noon
Monday: Quilting, 9 a.m.
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free
Mega Monday game, 11:45 a.m.
University of Idaho Extension presentation on “Making Smart Breakfast Choices,” 12:15 p.m.
Bridge, 1 p.m.
Art class, 1:30 and 4 p.m.
TOPS meeting, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Senior Health Insurance Benefits Advisors counseling, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., schedule an appointment
Tai Chi exercise class, 10 a.m., free
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m.
Ticket Tuesday, 11:45 a.m.
Hand and foot canasta, 1 p.m.
Art classes, 1:30 and 4 p.m.
Pinochle, 6:30 p.m.; cost is $2
Oct. 16: Quilting, 9 a.m.
Senior Health Insurance Benefits Advisors counseling, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., schedule an appointment
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free
Alzheimer’s Support Group, 10:30 a.m.
Walgreen’s flu shot clinic, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Molina Health Care provides information on the special needs plan for seniors eligible for Medicare, 1 p.m.
Duplicate bridge, 1 p.m.
Bunco, 1 p.m.
Laughter therapy, 5:30 p.m.
Jerome Senior Center
520 N. Lincoln St., Jerome. 208-324-5642. Salad bar at 11:30 a.m.; lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors (age 60 and older); $6, non-seniors Menu
Menu:Wednesday: Polish sausage
Thursday: Baked potato bar
Friday: Asian salad
Monday: Swedish meatballs
Tuesday: Chicken fajitas
Oct. 16: Tuna casserole
Activities:Wednesday: Exercise class, 10:30 a.m.
Board meeting
Women’s pool, 12:30 p.m.
Dominoes, 12:30 p.m.
Pinochle, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday: Yoga, 10:30 a.m.
Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Hand and foot, 1 p.m.
Women’s pool, 7 p.m.
Friday: Exercise class, 10:30 a.m.
Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Bingo at 6 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m.
Monday: Exercise classes, 10:30 a.m.
Music by Ricki Lee during lunch
Bridge, 12:30 p.m.
Bunco, 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Yoga, 10:30 a.m.
Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Line dancing, 7 p.m.
Oct. 16: Exercise class, 10:30 a.m.
Stitch in time, 12:30 p.m.
Women’s pool, 12:30 p.m.
Dominoes, 12:30 p.m.
Pinochle, 6:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.