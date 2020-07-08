Senior calendar
Twin Falls Senior Center

530 Shoshone St. W., Twin Falls; 208-734-5084. Congregate and curbside pick-up, suggested donation: $5 (age 60 and older); $7 (under 60).

The senior center will continue to provide home-delivered meals and also curbside meals for pickup. Individuals need to call ahead, 208-734-5084, with their names and birth dates to ensure they are 60 and older, and the time the food will be picked up. Individuals who are 60 may qualify for meals even if they are driving, call the Office on Aging at 208-736-2122 for details.

Monday: Closed for July 4 holiday

Tuesday: Barbecued pork

Wednesday: Malibu chicken

Thursday: Salisbury steak

Friday: Creamy pork chops

Jerome Senior Center

520 N. Lincoln St., Jerome. 208-324-5642. Lunch at noon; suggested donation: $5, seniors (age 60 and older); $6, non-seniors; $4, children under 12.

The senior center is open and serving lunch Monday through Friday. No outside food or beverages allowed inside at this time.

Monday: Beef stroganoff over noodles

Tuesday: Teriyaki chicken

Wednesday: Kielbasa, macaroni and cheese

Thursday: Beef and rice burrito

Friday: Grilled ham and cheese sandwich

Activities

Monday: Exercise classes, 10:30 a.m.

Bunco, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.

Line dancing, 7 p.m.

Wednesday: Exercise class, 10:30 a.m.

Friday: Exercise class, 10:30 a.m.

Bingo, 6 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m.

