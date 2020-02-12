Twin Falls Senior Center

530 Shoshone St. W., Twin Falls. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors 60 and older; $6, non-seniors; $3, children 9 and younger; lunch to go, $7. For lunch take-out, 11 a.m. to noon daily: 208-734-5084.

Menu

Wednesday: Lasagna

Thursday: Sweet and sour pork

Friday: Valentine’s lunch, chicken alfredo

Monday: Ham tetrazzini

Tuesday: Chili baked potato

Feb. 19: Roasted turkey

Activities

Wednesday: Quilting, 9 a.m.

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free

Music by Michael Johnson, 11:30 a.m.

Idaho Volunteer Lawyer’s Program answers seniors’ legal questions, 12:30 p.m.

Duplicate bridge, 1 p.m.

Laughter therapy, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday: AARP tax assistance, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; make an appointment

Qigong exercise, 10 a.m., free

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free

Organ music by Pat Blessin, 11:30 a.m.

Thunder Thursday game, 11:55 a.m.

Heritage Health Services presentation on “Heart Healthy Exercises,” 12:15 p.m.

Pinochle, 1 p.m., cost is $2

Hand and foot canasta, 1 p.m.

Art classes, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m.

Friday: Quilting, 9 a.m.

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free

Bingo, 11:45 a.m.

Horizon Home Health and Hospice presentation on “Sweets, Treats and Feets,” 12:15 p.m.

Bridge, 1 p.m.

Art class, 1:30 and 4 p.m.

Monday: Quilting, 9 a.m.

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free

Mega Monday game, 11:45 a.m.

Bridge, 1 p.m.

Art class, 1:30 and 4 p.m.

TOPS meeting, 4:30 p.m.

Board meeting, 5:15 p.m.

Tuesday: AARP tax assistance, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; make an appointment

Qigong exercise class, 10 a.m., free

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free

Ticket Tuesday, 11:45 a.m.

Comfort Keepers presentation on “Heart Healthy Diet,” 12:15 p.m.

Hand and foot canasta, 1 p.m.

Art classes, 1:30 and 4 p.m.

Pinochle, 6:30 p.m., cost is $2

Feb. 19: Quilting, 9 a.m.

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free

Alzheimer’s Support Group, 10:30 a.m.

Music by Tom Lancaster, 11:30 a.m.

Bridge, 1 p.m.

Laughter therapy, 5:30 p.m.

Jerome Senior Center

520 N. Lincoln St., Jerome. 208-324-5642. Salad bar at 11:30 a.m.; lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors (age 60 and older); $6, non-seniors; $4, children under 12.

Menu

Wednesday: Country fried steak

Thursday: Kielbasa

Friday: Shrimp scampi

Monday: Orange chicken

Tuesday: Rib dip sandwiches

Feb. 19: Beef liver and onions

Activities

Wednesday: Exercise classes, 10:30 a.m.

Dominoes, 12:30 p.m.

Stitch in time, 12:30 p.m.

Women’s pool, 12:30 p.m.

Square dancing, 7 p.m.

Thursday: Yoga, 10:30 a.m.

Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.

Hand and foot, 12:30 p.m.

Women’s pool, 7 p.m.

Friday: Exercise class, 10:30 a.m.

Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.

Bingo, 6 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m.

Saturday: David’s Night Out, tickets are $25

Sunday: Dance with Melody Masters and a potluck, 2 p.m.; cost is $5

Monday: Exercise classes, 10:30 a.m.

Bridge, 12:30 p.m.

Bunco, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Yoga, 10:30 a.m.

Blood pressure checks

Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.

Line dancing, 7 p.m.

Feb. 19: Exercise class, 10:30 a.m.

Dominoes, 12:30 p.m.

Women’s pool, 12:30 p.m.

Square dancing, 7 p.m.

