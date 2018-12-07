BOISE — During a session to organize the Idaho Legislature on Thursday, Idaho senate Republicans reelected Rupert Sen. Kelly Anthon as majority caucus chair – one of four powerful leadership positions in the Senate’s majority party.
Anthon was nominated last year to fill the empty leadership seat and this year he was chosen for the leadership role by unanimous vote.
“I am humbled to be selected by my Senate colleagues to serve on the leadership team, and I’m ready to go to work,” Anthon said following the vote. “My role in Senate leadership won’t change my overall goals. I want to do a good job for my constituents in the Mini-Cassia area and do what’s right for Idaho.”
Anthon is a seventh generation Idaho native, who grew up on a Declo farm. He is a licensed attorney and served as city attorney for Rupert, Burley, Acequia and Minidoka. During his first appointment, he was the youngest appointed city attorney in the state.
Anthon stepped away from his law firm, Robinson, Anthon & Tribe to take the position as city administrator in Rupert and has led the city in a historic period of economic growth.
He is fluent in the Japanese language and has worked as an event coordinator and consultant for Japanese companies.
He serves as a board member with Southern Idaho Economic Development Organization, and on several other local and state boards.
He is married to Joelle (Rogers) Anthon and together they have five children.
