'Self Help' program benefits aspiring homeowners

June was National Homeowners Month. With affordable housing in the Magic Valley being difficult to find and purchase for lower income families, the South Central Community Action Partnership (SCCAP) has a program designed to help families achieve the American Dream.
On June 1, SCCAP assisted six families in breaking ground to start building their own affordable home through USDA/RD Self Help Housing program. The USDA/Rural Development program is called Mutual Self Help Housing. To date SCCAP has assisted 70 families in building their own homes in the Magic Valley.
These six qualified families are excited being able to build their homes in Filer’s subdivision of Harriett’s Farms. Each family must be income qualified and demonstrate good credit and the ability to make mortgage payments. They must commit to putting in 35 hours per week of sweat equity by completing the building process and understanding the responsibility of homeownership.
All six homes will be built at the same time and each family helps the other families build their homes until they are completed before any family can move in. The families pick their own floor plan, colors, flooring, cabinets, siding and kitchen layouts. These homes are three or four bedrooms with two bathrooms, two car garage and fully landscaped. After six to seven months that it takes to build the homes, they general apprise from $210,000 to $215,000 when completed.
Their mortgage payments including taxes and insurance range from $750 to $900 monthly. Upon move in the families will have earned over $35,000 equity due to the labor they put into their homes.
To see if you might qualify for SCCAP’s next build or to get more information please go to www.sccap-id.org under Self Help Housing or contact Jill Sprinkle, SCCAP Housing Facilitator at 208-733-9351 ext. 1015
