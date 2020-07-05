'Self Help' program benefits aspiring homeowners

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

June was National Homeowners Month. With affordable housing in the Magic Valley being difficult to find and purchase for lower income families, the South Central Community Action Partnership (SCCAP) has a program designed to help families achieve the American Dream.

On June 1, SCCAP assisted six families in breaking ground to start building their own affordable home through USDA/RD Self Help Housing program. The USDA/Rural Development program is called Mutual Self Help Housing. To date SCCAP has assisted 70 families in building their own homes in the Magic Valley.

These six qualified families are excited being able to build their homes in Filer’s subdivision of Harriett’s Farms. Each family must be income qualified and demonstrate good credit and the ability to make mortgage payments. They must commit to putting in 35 hours per week of sweat equity by completing the building process and understanding the responsibility of homeownership.