Seedlings available from MC Soil and Water Conservation Districts

The Mini-Cassia Soil and Water Conservation District is offering tree seedlings for sale that can be used as wind and snow breaks and provide habitat for wildlife.

Windbreaks can protect property, topsoil, and public facilities such as schools and parks. Seedling trees are an economical way to start a living windbreak or property The available trees are Norway Poplar, which is similar to Hybrid Poplar, Lombardy Poplar, which is column shaped, Colorado Blue Spruce, and Rocky Mountain Juniper. Shrubs available are Smooth Sumac, American Plum, Nannyberry, Elderberry, Common Purple Lilac, and Blue Arctic Willow.

A bundle of 5 trees is $20. Varieties are limited and may sell out, so order early. Payment in full is required at the time of order. Trees are scheduled to arrive late April.

and you will be called when they arrive for exact dates and location to pick up your order.

Request an order form by email at ewcswcd@gmail.com or minidokaswcd@gmail.com. Order forms are also available on our website at www.minicassiaswcd.com along with detailed pictures, seedling information and planting instructions.

Please mail orders with payment to either the Burley Office, 1361 East 16th St., Burley, ID, 83318 or the Rupert Office, 85 East Baseline Rupert, ID, 83350. For more information call 208-572-3375 or 208-436-4202. Please leave a clear, detailed message.