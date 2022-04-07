 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Seedlings available for Arbor Day April 29

BURLEY — Plant a tree for Arbor Day.

Arbor Day is a nationally-celebrated observance that encourages tree planting and care. Arbor Day was founded by J. Sterling Morton in 1872. Arbor day is April 29, the last Friday in April. Order your seedlings now.

Celebrate Arbor Day in a personal way by planting some trees yourself. It is an act of optimism and kindness, a labor of love and a commitment to stewardship. An Arbor Day celebration can be as large or as small as you want to make it. The celebration can be a single family, a few friends or neighbors, or a church group gathering to plant trees near your homes or at a nearby school or church. Planting a windbreak is a great way to celebrate Arbor Day.

Seedling trees and shrubs are available at the Soil & Water Conservation Districts for $35 + tax for a bundle of 10 trees. Seedlings still available are Norway Poplar, Lombardy Poplar, Junipers, Quaking Aspen, Cotoneaster, and Hansen Hedge Rose. Supplies are limited. Details, order forms, and photos about these seedlings can be found on our website at www.minicassiaswcd.com. Call the office for more information: 208-572-3375.

