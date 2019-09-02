NEW YORK (AP) — Terrance Dicks, author of children’s books and a longtime script editor for the popular British TV series “Doctor Who,” has died. He was 84.
His death was announced on the “Dr. Who” series website on Monday. No cause of death was given for Dicks, who lived in north London. He was script editor for the show from 1968 to 1974 and later adapted many “Dr. Who” episodes into books for young people.
The show’s website said Dicks was responsible for shaping key aspects of the show.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.