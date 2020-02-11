TWIN FALLS — With the rise in popularity for movies and TV shows based on comic books and Japanese animation (anime), it has been difficult for collectors to purchase merchandise since the closing of Hastings in Twin Falls several years ago.
Scramble City is excited to announce its doors have opened at 561 Fillmore St. in Twin Falls, enabling fans to purchase their favorite items and grow their collection.
“Since returning to Twin Falls in 2017, I have wanted to open a comic book shop like Scramble City,” said owner Joel Isenberg. “This has been a labor of love and a life long dream I am happy has become a reality.”
A store like this will benefit collectors in the Magic Valley as they can now shop for their favorite items locally, instead of making trips to Boise and Salt Lake City.
“It’s clear that this store is run by someone who loves what he does and is knowledgeable in all things geek,” Earl “the Grizz” Moore said.
Founded in 2018, Scramble City is a leader in delivering comics books and collectibles around the world. It offers a wide range of products designed to enhance a current collection or to help with starting a new one.
For more information please visit scramblecitycomics.com or facebook.com/scrmblecitycomics.
