Scientists work in Arizona to reshape desert food production

In a few weeks, he and his research assistants will plant a fall crop — both in the shade and out — of cilantro, fava beans, white onions and native mouse melons, which taste like cucumbers but look like miniature watermelons.

Agrivoltaic farming doesn't work for everything. Broccoli, for example, tends to grow large, impressive leaves in the shade, but it never produces florets.

The jury is still out on the Anasazi beans. Barron-Gafford said the ones planted in the direct sun of the control garden have already produced their crop of seed pods, while the ones shaded by the solar array are taking their sweet time.

Whether that will lead to a fuller, more flavorful bean or a pile of tiny, underdeveloped pods remains to be seen.

There's one thing the research team already knows: Transforming an entire agricultural sector won't be easy.

"It is a big shift," said Riordan, the principal scientist coordinating the bi-national research team based at the UA's Desert Laboratory on Tumamoc Hill. "There's a huge scaling piece that is going to have to be addressed."

One key part will be convincing consumers to expand their palates to include wild, locally grown foods they might not have considered before.