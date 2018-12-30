It’s so difficult to pick a favorite story from 2018. Certain stories stand out in my mind for different reasons — some, because they involved in-depth reporting and others because of the chance to tell someone’s story and build a relationship over time.

One of my favorite Big Story projects this year was a two-part series about economic disparities among Twin Falls’ elementary schools as the city continues to grow — how students living in poverty are more likely to attend older schools. The project involved delving into free and reduced-price lunch numbers, and doing many interviews with school district officials, parents, school principals and teachers.

I toured three school campuses — Bickel, Morningside and Rock Creek elementary schools — to get a sense of the differences in the buildings’ ages and history, level of parental involvement and challenges for each student body.

The second part of the project focused on what other quickly-growing Magic Valley, Idaho and western United States school districts have done to address the issue of parity when new schools open.

+11 School parity? Students living in poverty are more likely to attend older Twin Falls School District campuses TWIN FALLS — They don’t make schools like Bickel Elementary anymore. A few concrete stairs lead to the front entrance of the two-story, 80-yea…