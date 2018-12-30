+1 
The Morningside parity
Buy Now

Principal Steve Hoy pauses while discussing how Morningside Elementary School has changed over the years during a tour May 10, 2018, of the Twin Falls school.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

It’s so difficult to pick a favorite story from 2018. Certain stories stand out in my mind for different reasons — some, because they involved in-depth reporting and others because of the chance to tell someone’s story and build a relationship over time.

One of my favorite Big Story projects this year was a two-part series about economic disparities among Twin Falls’ elementary schools as the city continues to grow — how students living in poverty are more likely to attend older schools. The project involved delving into free and reduced-price lunch numbers, and doing many interviews with school district officials, parents, school principals and teachers.

I toured three school campuses — Bickel, Morningside and Rock Creek elementary schools — to get a sense of the differences in the buildings’ ages and history, level of parental involvement and challenges for each student body.

The second part of the project focused on what other quickly-growing Magic Valley, Idaho and western United States school districts have done to address the issue of parity when new schools open.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments