School buses provide wi-fi internet for students at home

The district is working to ensure students have access to services they need, but Styler said the situation is not optimal for anyone.

He is particularly concerned how high school seniors are coping with the disruption to their final year of school.

“Our seniors are having a hard time. We keep hearing that from multiple sources, lots of parents. This is a tough way for seniors to end their high school career, to end their education. A lot of them are struggling with some mental health issues. It’s just hard for them to not have that last opportunity to be with their friends, to be in their schools, to have their last activities whether it’s sports or drama, or whatever those are,” he said.

School counselors are checking in on seniors to find out how they’re coping and to help keep them on track for completing their high school credits and moving on to postsecondary education, he said.

“We just hope that those those things aren’t being lost in the cracks,” said Styler, Utah’s Superintendent of the Year for the 2017-18 school year.

He acknowledges that schools are asking a lot of students, most of whom for the first time are responsible for their learning. It’s sort of like what college students experience when they leave home for the first time, he said.