As Twin Falls’ population continues to grow, more entertainment options are on the horizon.
But some are closer than others. For sports entertainment options, a rec center may be in the city’s near future, while a minor league baseball team is not in the works yet (though one city councilwoman has a dream). At the College of Southern Idaho, population growth has expanded the local talent pool from which the Golden Eagles can snatch up players.
But creating entertainment options like breweries and music presents more challenges. The No. 1 challenge? Getting residents to buy in.
See the story on E1.
