Orpheum Theatre, rich in history and entertainment
Buy Now

Theatre manager Jared Johnson discusses local entertainment options Aug. 28 at the Orpheum Theatre in downtown Twin Falls.The sign in the background is from the original 1905 Orpheum Theatre. The current building was finished in 1921.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

As Twin Falls’ population continues to grow, more entertainment options are on the horizon.

But some are closer than others. For sports entertainment options, a rec center may be in the city’s near future, while a minor league baseball team is not in the works yet (though one city councilwoman has a dream). At the College of Southern Idaho, population growth has expanded the local talent pool from which the Golden Eagles can snatch up players. 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

But creating entertainment options like breweries and music presents more challenges. The No. 1 challenge? Getting residents to buy in. 

See the story on E1. 

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments