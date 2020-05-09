SBA for first time makes disaster loans available to farmers

“A lot of commodities are struggling as a result of COVID-19,” Hennings said. “Beef has taken a dive. There are farmers out there really needing assistance right now. We definitely support a system that will help farmers.”

Both the Payroll Protection Program and the EIDL loans are intended to help small businesses with 500 employees or fewer. Business owners must use their lenders to apply for the PPP loans. For the disaster loans, they must apply on their own through the SBA to qualify. However, small business owners can get approved for money from both programs, Cowell said.

“We are encouraging every business to apply for everything that is out there. This is an unprecedented time,” Cowell said. “The only thing we need to caution people about is if they apply for both the EIDL and PPP, they can’t use the money for the exact same item.”

For instance, a business owner could use PPP money to cover its payroll for one week and the disaster loan to pay its employees the next week. They just can’t pay their payroll from both funding sources at the same time, she said.

As of April 24, the most recent date for which numbers are available, the SBA had approved just less than $7 billion in disaster loans across the nation. Of that total, about $311 million had gone to businesses in Washington.