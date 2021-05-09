 Skip to main content
Sammy Warren
Sammy Warren

Q: What made you decide to get into nursing?

A: I cannot really remember a time when I did not want to be a nurse. I remember being 7 and getting a “doctor” kit for Christmas because all I talked about was being a nurse.

Q: Tell us about your education and experience.

A: I was an A-EMT-D before I entered Nursing school at CSI, graduating in 1995. After graduating I worked at a nursing home for a few years then went to work at the Twin Falls Clinic and Hospital as a Charge nurse, then as the GI Lab manager for 5 years. For the last 17+ years I have worked for the State of Idaho, Dept of Health & Welfare, Division of Adult Behavioral Health.

Q: What qualities do you think are important in a nurse?

A: Empathy. Wanting to take care of others. Caring that people have all of their needs met.

Q: What do you find most rewarding about your job?

A: I find it most rewarding to see clients/patients doing better and living better, healthier lives because of the services I can give them, and helping them get or teach them to do for themselves.

