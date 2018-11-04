What are the most important issues to you?
"Education has been my platform for my first election and this one," Toone said. "It's not that Idaho is doing bad — we could do better."
In particular, she'd like to address changes to teacher salaries, the funding formula, preschool and full-day kindergarten. She also wants to make schools in Idaho more equitable, such as by bringing apprenticeships and career/technical education to all students, not just those in larger towns.
Toone said she's also concerned about the agriculture sector challenges such as water issues and the markets for products.
What's your stance on Proposition 1?
"Proposition 1 was deemed unconstitutional prior to my legislative time," Toone said. "Have we changed it enough to make it constitutional?"
While a fan of horse racing, she is hesitant to support a ballot question that may set Idaho up for a court battle because the state Constitution outlaws gambling.
What's your stance on Proposition 2?
Toone is in favor of Medicaid expansion because the Legislature hasn't dealt with the gap of people who don't qualify for Medicaid or the state health exchange because of their income.
"We need to figure out a solution," she said. "Our Legislature has had six years and we still haven't figured out a solution."
If voters pass it, she said, her job would be to find out how to fund it. If not, she'll need to figure out how to cover people in the gap.
Why should voters choose you over your opponent?
"I ask for their vote because I am their voice. I represent working families in rural communities," Toone said.
She says she also understands Idahoans' way of life.
How should Idaho manage its growth?
"We need to look forward — as in safety and infrastructure — and we have to start talking about plans — long-range plans and not just the here-and-now solutions," she said.
This vision for Idaho's future should go out for at least a decade, and short-term solutions should still fit with the longterm goals, Toone said.
