Sally Toone, Candidate for Idaho House of Representatives, District 26B

I am a champion for our schools of all sizes, small communities, and working families. I’m an active voice for the next generation which includes my grandchildren in finding opportunities for them to stay in Idaho with good-paying jobs and a growing economy. Funding for Idaho’s rural school districts is among the lowest in the nation which reflects a lack of concern for Idaho’s small towns and counties. I’ll continue to work hard to gain better funding for our rural schools, which are the beating hearts of our small towns. We need to look at not only funding but, infrastructure, broadband and equitable access of programs, for all Idaho students per our constitution. Investing in good education is the foundation for prosperity. Education must be a priority for our state if we want to stop our young people from leaving for opportunities outside of Idaho.