Safe sitter class for teens set for May 13

  • 0

BURLEY — The College of Southern Idaho Mini-Cassia Center will offer a Safe Sitter Babysitter Training course on May 13 for teens.

The class will run from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Learn the important information you need to turn babysitting into a summer or afterschool job! Get training that covers the fundamentals of caring for children of different age groups, safety/injury prevention, and keeping your charges entertained and engaged. Young children cannot always communicate their needs. The babysitter has to be able to handle whatever situation arises. This course teaches the prospective babysitter how to handle emergencies when caring for young children. Topics include: what to do when a child stops breathing, what to do if someone chokes, how to contact emergency help; how to diaper change, feed, etc. Please bring a sack lunch.

Fee: $40. You may register online at https://communityed.csi.edu or call (208) 678-1400, MC Center, A-12, instructor, A. Masoner , cost, $40, for ages 11-16.

