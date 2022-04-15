 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Safe babysitter class offered to youth

BURLEY — A safe babysitter class is being offered for youth ages 11 - 16 through the Community Enrichment Program at the College of Southern Idaho Mini-Cassia Campus.

Safe Sitter Babysitter Training

9a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Friday, April 22, MC Center A-12, instructor, A. Masoner, cost is $40.

Learn the important information you need to turn babysitting into a summer or afterschool job. Get the training that covers the fundamentals of caring for children of different age groups, safety and injury prevention, and keeping your charges entertained and engaged. Young children cannot always communicate their needs. The babysitter has to be able to handle whatever situation arises. This course teaches the prospective babysitter how to handle emergencies when caring for young children. Topics include: what to do when a child stops breathing, what to do if someone chokes, how to contact emergency help; how to diaper change, feed, etc. Please bring a sack lunch. Fee: $40. You may register online at https://communityed.csi.edu or call (208) 678-1400.

