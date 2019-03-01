Health care and technology companies helped lift U.S. stocks higher Friday, breaking a three-day losing streak for the S&P 500 and giving the benchmark index its fifth consecutive weekly gain.
Renewed optimism for a potential resolution to the U.S.-China trade conflict helped put investors in a buying mood following a Bloomberg story saying U.S. officials are preparing a deal that could be signed within a month.
The trade war between the world’s largest economies has raised prices for consumers and companies. It’s also deepened concerns that escalating tariffs could worsen the global economy’s slowdown.
Even so, investors’ jitters over trade and signs of a slowing global economy have been eased by confidence in the prospects for steady U.S. growth and an increasingly hands-off Federal Reserve. That’s fueled the market’s strong start to this year following its steep sell-off at the end of 2018.
“Clearly, the tariffs negotiations are moving in the right direction, as far as the market is concerned, and that’s positive,” said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial. “The other positive is that the Fed remains on hold ... and they have been telegraphing that they remain patient on interest rate hikes.”
The S&P 500 climbed 19.20 points, or 0.7 percent, to 2,803.69. That’s the index’s first close above 2,800 points since Nov. 8. The S&P has notched a weekly gain in nine of the past 10 weeks.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 110.32 points, or 0.4 percent, to 26,026.32. The Nasdaq composite gained 62.82 points, or 0.8 percent, to 7,595.35. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies picked up 14.09 points, or 0.9 percent, to 1,589.64. Major indexes in Europe also finished higher.
The U.S. stock indexes got off to a strong start early Friday, then lost ground after a report showed manufacturing growth slowed in February. But that pullback didn’t last, a reflection of how traders have remained confident in the strength of the U.S. economy despite weak economic reports.
Consumer spending in December took its biggest tumble in nine years. Disappointing retail sales are another sign that growth slowed at the end of 2018.
