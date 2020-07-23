S&P 500 has biggest loss in nearly 4 weeks as tech stumbles

Thursday's headline economic report was one that has taken on much more importance for markets through the pandemic: the weekly tally of workers applying for unemployment benefits. Last week, the count rose by 109,000 to a little more than 1.4 million.

It breaks a stretch of 15 straight weeks of improvements, a streak that had raised investor optimism that the recession could prove to be shorter than expected. It comes as coronavirus counts continue to rise across much of the Sun Belt, leading to more business closures.

Among the market's heaviest weights was Microsoft, which fell 4.3% despite reporting a bigger quarterly profit for the spring than Wall Street expected. It's a relatively rare stumble for the giant, which has cruised to records recently on expectations that it can continue to grow whether the economy is locked down or not.

But with the rise come greater expectations, and analysts pointed to a 47% growth rate reported for Microsoft's Azure cloud business during the quarter. That fell short of analysts' forecast.

Because Microsoft is one of the largest U.S. stocks by market value, its movements have an outsized effect on indexes like the S&P 500.