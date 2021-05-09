 Skip to main content
Ryann Sharp
Ryann Sharp

Q: What made you decide to get into nursing?

A: I made my mind up when I was just 7 years old. I knew I wanted to help people and nursing was the perfect fit for that.

Q: Tell about your education and experience.A: I graduated from College of Southern Idaho’s nursing program in May of 2018 and started with Saint Luke’s Magic Valley in July of 2018. I work for the Clinical Support Team or “Float Pool”. I have worked on the medical, Surgical and Cardiopulmonary floors as well as the Inpatient Rehab unit and The Intermediate Care Unit. Currently, I am orienting to Labor and Delivery and I cannot wait to see what the future has in store for me.

Q: What qualities do you think are important in a nurse?A: I think nurses should be compassionate, empathetic, caring and kind. They also need to be someone you can trust and who will always advocate for their patients.

Q: What do you find most rewarding about your job?A: The most rewarding part of my job is connecting with my patients and their families. We often meet under difficult circumstances—being present as people face difficult health challenges, witnessing the moment of birth or the end of life—we get to know our patients very quickly and have the opportunity to play an important role in their lives.

