Rupert's Book Central holds sale to benefit library
RUPERT — The Friends of the DeMary Library will hold its First Saturday of the Month Sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5 at Book Central, 630 Fifth St.

Customers can fill a grocery bag with books for $2 and fill as many bags as they want.

Featured authors are Dick Francis, Janette Oke and James Patterson.

New books have been added to the sports, art and humor sections.

There are cookbooks, biographies and science fiction sections along with a children’s room.

On Wednesdays in February there will be surprise grab bags for $2. There are books on tape for travelers and DVDs.

Find them on Facebook at Friends of the DeMary Library.

