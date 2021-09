RUPERT — The Rupert United Methodist Women's Harvest Dinner and Bazaar will be held from 4 - 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at the Fellowship Hall, 605 H St.

The menu is pulled pork with all the trimmings. There will be crafts,baked goods and take outs will be available by calling the church office at 208-436-3354.

A free will offering will be taken and all are welcome to join.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0