Rupert United Methodist Church sets Vacation Bible School June 20 - 24

RUPERT — It is time for Vacation Bible School at Rupert United Methodist Church, 605 H St., from 9 - 11:30 a.m. June 20--24.
Come join us as we experience "Discovery on Adventure Island". Beacon, our cute Puffin puppet, will be with us to learn Bible stories, make crafts, sing songs, conduct fun science experiments, eat snacks and play games.
There are classes for children 4 years old by September 1, through fifth grade.
There will also be a banner to work on for the sanctuary for interested adults.
Bring your friends and neighbors and join us for a week of fellowship and fun. For further information call the church office at 208-436-3354.