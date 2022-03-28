Rupert United Methodist Church sets April services and events

BURLEY — The Rupert United Methodist Church, 605 H St., has services and events planned.

The church gathers at 9:30 a.m., every week for Sunday School and at 11 a.m. on Sunday for worship.

Lent celebration will be held at 6 p.m. April 5 with St. Nicholas Mime group presenting the last week of Jesus on earth. A meal will follow the performance.

Worship will be held at 11 a.m. on Palm Sunday, April 10, Good Friday service is at 7p.m. April 15 and Easter Sunday service is at 11 a.m. with an Easter egg hunt to follow at noon.

The Chancel Choir will present special music for each of these services and all are welcome.

Call the church office at 208-436-3354 for more information.

