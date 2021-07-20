 Skip to main content
Rupert United Methodist Church hosts Ice Cream Social Aug. 8
RUPERT— The Rupert United Methodist Church will host its annual Ice Cream Social after a year of not being able to do so.

The event will be held at 6 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 8 on the front lawn of the church, 605 H St.

There will be homemade ice cream, cakes and drinks, and wonderful entertainment.

The community is invited to attend this event and enjoy the company of friends and neighbors they may have not seen in a while.

All are welcome. For further information y call the Rupert United Methodist Church from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Mon. - Wed.

